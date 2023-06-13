PRESS CONFERENCE TO UNVEIL RESULTS OF THE LARGEST AND MOST ROBUST NATIONWIDE SURVEY OF THE HAITIAN DIASPORA EVER CONDUCTED IN THE UNITED STATES

MIAMI, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The results of the largest and most robust nationwide survey of the American-Haitian diaspora ever conducted will be unveiled on Thursday, June 15 in Washington, DC.

The Ayiti Diaspora Collaborative (ADC) launched the survey from November 2022 to May 2023, with funding from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, and in collaboration with Florida International University (FIU).

ADC is a collective of Haitian-led renowned organizations based in the U.S. and in Haiti. Many of its members have been advocating on behalf of Haitian communities for more than forty years. ADC members include the Haitian-American Foundation for Democracy (HAFFD), Sant La, Avanse Ansanm, Ayiti Community Trust (ACT), FOKAL, Haitian-American Professionals Coalition (HAPC), Haitian-American Voters Empowerment Coalition (HAVE), Haitian Bridge Alliance, Haitian Ladies Network, Haiti Renewal Alliance (HRA), Quisqueya University, and Replenish 509.

At the survey's launch, Alix Cantave, W.K. Kellogg Foundation's senior program officer for Haiti, reminded stakeholders that the diaspora plays a key role in Haiti's development and welfare, emphasizing that, "With a united voice and collective power, it could have an even greater impact by influencing U.S. policy affecting Haiti. ADC's research is a step toward better coordination of the diaspora, to help it become an even stronger advocate for Haiti."

WHAT: Press conference to unveil results of the largest and most robust nationwide survey of the Haitian Diaspora ever conducted in the United States

WHEN: Thursday, June 15 at 3:00 PM. On-site registration will begin at 2:00 PM.

WHERE: Florida International University in Washington DC

601 New Jersey Ave., NW

1st floor

Washington, DC 20001

T: +1 202-558-3481

Online option:

To follow the press conference online: https://haffd.org/adc

WHO:

Jean-Philippe Austin, M.D. - President, Haitian-American Foundation for Democracy (HAFFD)

Gepsie M. Metellus - Executive Director, Sant La - a Haitian-led community organization

Dr. Alix Cantave - Senior Program Officer, W.K. Kellogg Foundation

Maria Ilcheva, Ph.D. - Research Professor at the Steven J. Green School of International and Public Affairs, FIU

Brian Fonseca - Director, Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy, FIU

Eduardo Gamarra, Ph.D. - Professor, Politics and International Relations, Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs, FIU

Press package:

The electronic press package will be available on June 15 at https://haffd.org/adc

It includes:

- Biographies of representatives of the collaborative organizations

- Survey results

- Survey insights

- Photos of Haiti

CONTACTS:

At ADC | Esnold Jure: adccommunications@haffd.org

At Edelman | martine.St-Victor@edelman.com

At FIU | Maydel Santana: santanam@fiu.edu | 305-348-1555

