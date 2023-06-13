NORTHPOINT ROOFING SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF CARDINAL ROOFING AND RESTORATION

WOODSTOCK, Ga., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northpoint Roofing Systems ("Northpoint" or "Company"), a Halmos Capital Partners and NewSpring portfolio company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Cardinal Roofing and Restoration ("Cardinal Roofing").

Founded in 2012, Cardinal Roofing is a leading provider of residential roof replacement and repair services. (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2012, Cardinal Roofing is a leading provider of residential roof replacement and repair services. The business is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, with an additional location serving the Mobile and gulf coast markets.

The Cardinal Roofing transaction is the third add-on acquisition for Northpoint this year and expands our footprint in the Southeast. The Company's acquisition activity to date demonstrates our commitment to work constructively with owners who share the vision to build a best-in-class residential roofing services platform.

"We are excited to bring Cardinal Roofing into the Northpoint Roofing Systems team. Cardinal Roofing's commitment to customer service, quality, and culture make them an ideal fit for the Northpoint Roofing Systems platform. We are especially excited to have a new partner in a fast growing southeast market," says Patrick Maginn, Chief Executive Officer of Northpoint.

"Cardinal Roofing is built on customer referrals and an honest work ethic. We are excited to join a team of elite roofers collaborating and uniting to better serve our customers with honesty, integrity, and knowledge," said Adam Winger, owner of Cardinal Roofing.

About Northpoint Roofing Systems

Northpoint Roofing Systems has three locations operating in Georgia. With 100 years of combined experience serving the greater Atlanta metropolitan area, Northpoint offers leading expertise in shingles, metal roofing, gutters, and solar for homeowners and commercial property owners. Northpoint is also known for providing top-quality services using AI technology and innovative full-roof protection. Additional information is available at https://www.northpointroofingsystems.com/.

About Halmos Capital Partners

Halmos Capital Partners is a private equity firm that invests in leading lower-middle market businesses and focuses on partnering with best-in-class management teams to build companies in niche markets with an operational focus. Halmos aims to transform small capitalization and entrepreneurial businesses into institutional platforms for continued growth and investment. Please visit www.halmoscapital.com for more information.

About NewSpring

NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $3.0 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Having invested in over 200 companies, NewSpring brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take growing companies to the next level and beyond. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. To learn more, visit www.newspringcapital.com.

