VON MILLER CONTINUES TRADITION BY HOSTING 7TH ANNUAL PASS RUSH SUMMIT WITH NFL'S TOP DEFENSIVE STARS

LAS VEGAS, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Von Miller, the NFL's current career sack leader (of active players), hosted his seventh Annual 'Von Miller Pash Rush Summit' June 9th-10th at the M Resort over the weekend. This most recent edition of the Summit advances Miller's mission to sharpen skills among football's best Pass Rushers while simultaneously fostering friendship and camaraderie amongst the players.

Von Miller's 7th Annual Pass Rush Summit (PRNewswire)

The annual event cultivates a unique experience for both rookie and veteran NFL defensive players, providing a relaxed environment where they can comfortably share knowledge, collaborate on technique, and deepen relationships. The players participated in both on-field drills and film analysis - discussing their game among their peers. Coach Diron Reynolds (Michigan State University) and Coach Nathan O'Neal (professional DL/LB coach) joined Miller in leading this year's event.

"It's all about linking and learning, gathering like-minded guys, and being able to bounce ideas off of each other, to really sharpen our minds when it comes to pass rushing," said Von Miller, 2x Super Bowl Champion and founder of the Von Miller Pash Rush Summit.

For the seventh year in a row, Von Miller's Pash Rush Summit has brought out many of the NFL's top defensive stars and attendance has become a rite of passage for many of the athletes. The 2023 summit continued the tradition, with over 30 elite players traveling to Las Vegas from around the nation for the weekend event. Attendees included names such as Micah Parsons (Dallas Cowboys), Cam Jordan (New Orleans Saints), Maxx Crosby (Las Vegas Raiders), Mario Edwards Jr. (Seattle Seahawks), Josh Uche (New England Patriots), Kwity Paye (Indianapolis Colts), Jeffery Simmons (Tennessee Titans), Bobby Wagner (Seattle Seahawks), several of Von's Bills teammates, and even OL Tyler Smith (Dallas Cowboys). Following the success of last year's event, the M Resort hosted an exquisite pre-event reception at the Lux rooftop, giving the athletes a chance to relax and bond before the weekend festivities.

Von Miller commented: "It's been great to be back at the M Resort for the third year and my seventh Pass Rush Summit. I'm already looking forward to coming back for year eight."

