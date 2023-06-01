Clearcover Continues to Invest in the Agency Distribution Channel

The Clearcover Agent Hub provides an innovative, easy experience from onboarding to support

CHICAGO, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearcover , the next-generation car insurance company, today announced that it recently launched the Clearcover Agent Hub, its reimagined agent resource center in its ongoing effort to bolster the agent distribution channel.

Designed to empower agents to better serve their customers and sell Clearcover policies with ease, the Agent Hub offers an innovative experience that supports agents through onboarding, answers frequently asked questions and offers ongoing support and education.

"Providing agents with educational resources and simple sales tools is a top priority," said Clearcover CEO Kyle Nakatsuji . "We're continuing to analyze data and listen to customer and agent feedback in our efforts to deliver the best experience in the industry."

One of the more notable enhancements in the Clearcover Agent Hub is a reimagined onboarding process for agents to sell with ease and confidence. The dedicated resource serves as a way for agents to learn more about Clearcover at their own pace, including general company information, products and services, and how to start selling policies.

"Clearcover already gave us a competitive product that agents can leverage to sell more business more efficiently, and now they've made the process even easier with the new Agent Hub," said Brightway Agency Owner and Clearcover Agent Gary Silverman. "It's truly a one-stop shop to help us grow our business."

In addition to onboarding, the Agent Hub also provides an array of updated digital resources, such as new videos, relevant articles and enhanced training content.

As Clearcover builds momentum and innovation in the channel, it is also working on rolling out an agent-centric rewards initiative.

The launch of Clearcover Agent Hub comes shortly after the company announced it has teamed up with Experian to provide an embedded insurance solution as part of its ongoing effort to expand its distribution channels.

Watch the Clearcover Agent Hub video for more information about the new resource center and visit Clearcover.com/agents to learn more.

About Clearcover

Clearcover is the next-generation insurance company that provides customers with the technology they need to confidently make the smartest decisions at every step. Clearcover is challenging the status quo with hassle-free insurance that redefines what it means to put the customer first, delivering affordable car insurance with one of the industry's fastest claims experiences. Clearcover includes Clearcover, Inc., which was founded in 2016 by Kyle Nakatsuji and Derek Brigham, Clearcover Insurance Company (NAIC #16524) and Clearcover Insurance Agency. Clearcover has raised more than $480 million in funding to date. In 2022, the insurance fintech ranked No.50 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and No. 151 on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies in America. Clearcover has also been featured by Glassdoor as one of the nation's "Best Places to Work." For more information, visit Clearcover.com.

