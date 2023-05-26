Thousand Trails Gears Up for Its Ninth Annual 100 Days of Camping Campaign

#100DaysOfCamping Celebrates the 2023 Summer Camping Season

CHICAGO, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousand Trails, the premier campground network that provides outdoor enthusiasts opportunities to enjoy the outdoors in top vacation destinations across North America, is launching its ninth annual #100DaysOfCamping campaign. The contest begins Memorial Day weekend, as the summer-long challenge encourages campers across the country to get outside and camp this season.

Thousand Trails’ ninth annual #100DaysofCamping campaign kicks off Memorial Day weekend, encouraging people to camp all summer long. Guests of Thousand Trails campgrounds can take part in the campaign by sharing their camping photos via social media and tagging #100DaysofCamping. Prizes include a GoPro camera, eco-friendly camping items, a Thousand Trails Camping Pack and a grand prize package featuring a Thousand Trails Camping Pass. (PRNewswire)

Thousand Trails encourages campers across the country to get outside and camp with 9th annual #100DaysOfCamping campaign

With approximately 100 days of camping to be enjoyed between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day, Thousand Trails honors these popular summer vacation days as the featured #100DaysofCamping. Guests are encouraged to take part in the #100DaysofCamping campaign as a promise to slow down, get back to basics, enjoy the great outdoors, and reconnect with what matters most: Nature, friends, family, and yourself.

This season the popular Thousand Trails rally towels are back with guests receiving the towels at check-in over Memorial Day weekend. Guests are encouraged to display their rally towels in their camping photos all summer long, posting to social media with the hashtag #100DaysofCamping or uploading to www.100DaysofCamping.com for opportunities to win prizes like a GoPro camera, a Thousand Trails Camping Pack, eco-friendly camping accessories, and a grand prize package featuring a Thousand Trails Camping Pass.

"Thousand Trails visitors enjoy the events and activities we host throughout the year and with our ninth season of #100DaysOfCamping they can expect a little something extra," said Pat Zamora, spokeswoman for Thousand Trails. "We enjoy providing unique opportunities for our guests to get out and camp, and this campaign is another way for guests to create special camping memories."

About Thousand Trails

Thousand Trails provides top RV resorts and campgrounds in North America with over 80 locations in 23 states and British Columbia, Canada. Thousand Trails and their affiliates offer RV and outdoor recreation enthusiasts opportunities to enjoy the outdoors in top vacation destinations, complemented with amenities and activities for the whole family. For more information, please visit ThousandTrails.com. Official Rules for the 2023 #100DaysofCamping Photo Contest can be found here.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Thousand Trails