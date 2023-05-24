RECALL NOTICE: Garner Foods® Has Issued a Recall on Mislabeled Product

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garner Foods® is issuing an immediate recall on two of their Texas Pete® Wing Sauces. These products may have left the facility with incorrect labeling. Below are the details of the products in question, the lot in question, and the issue.
Garner Foods® Has Issued a Recall on Mislabeled Product
Recalled Products:
- 12 fl. oz. Texas Pete® Extra Mild Wing Sauce - UPC 075500101038
- 12 fl. oz. Texas Pete® Buffalo Wing Sauce - UPC 075500100116
Lot in Question:
- Those products listed above that include a "Best Used By" code: 120623 T
Recall Issue:
- Some packages of Texas Pete® Extra Mild Wing Sauce are mislabeled as Texas Pete® Buffalo Wing Sauce. Texas Pete® Extra Mild Wing Sauce contains SOY ALLERGENS. Thus, some mislabeled Texas Pete® Buffalo Wing Sauce may contain SOY allergens.
