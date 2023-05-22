Shooters Global brings new ideas to Shot Timer market

LUBLIN, Poland, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SG Timer is a new shot timer made by a young company called Shooters Global, but it quickly gains momentum, used by world champions, instructors and ROs at major matches. Users point out its reliability, intuitive interface and features never seen in a shot timer before.

SG Timer with a magnetic belt holder (PRNewswire)

It's compact, but durable and water resistant, so training in the rain is not a problem. It has built in magnets and comes with a magnetic belt clip, allowing to easily access it from the belt and snap back on.

The screen is large and auto backlit to save battery. And speaking of the battery – it's not replacable, but based on reports from the users, it lasts months of day to day use, and then can be charged with either USB-C port, or QI wireless charger.

"The more I use it the more I love it" – says multiple world champion JJ Racaza.

And it makes sense, since the timer regularly receives firmware updates. It's highly programmable, designed to capture all types of firearm calibers, CO2 and AEG shots. Smart dry fire mode filters all unwanted sounds during dry practice, the timer has 7 presets and stores unlimited number of shots.

But when it truly shines is while connected to "Drills" – a mobile app made specifically for SG Timer. It connects to the timer via Bluetooth and greatly expands its functionality.

You can fully control the timer from the app, change settings, store presets and custom drills for different shooting scenarios, review your detailed stats on an interactive shooting calendar, which is much nicer on a touchscreen. It goes as far as recording a video with overlaying shot data right on the video, which you can later share with a coach or friends for comprehensive shooting report. Videos are stored alongside with your shot history in the calendar, so it's much easier to keep track of the progress. It has other big features, but to keep it short, we recommend checking them out in this video.

And the firmware updates we mentioned before – the manufacturer actually listens to their users, constantly improves firmware and adds new features both to the timer and the application, making it a long time investment, which will stay relevant for years.

Shooters Global is a Ukrainian company, who had to move to Poland because of war. But despite the difficulties they faced, they have no intention of slowing down. They started as an IT company, so everything they develop is done inhouse. They are working on a big firmware update, which will bring different modes to the SG Timer. And in the mobile app department, they are focused on trainers and ROs, since right now it's geared towards individual shooters. The hardware development department could not be relocated to Poland, but they continue working in Ukraine and we can expect even some entirely new products this year.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2077987/DSC004283.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Shooters Global