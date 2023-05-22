Global X ETFs Earns Great Place to Work® Certification in US and UK in Recognition of Firm's Workplace Culture, Employee Happiness

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced that the firm has received Great Place to Work® certification in recognition of its workplace culture and employee experience. This marks the firm's second year in a row winning the certification in the US as well as its first certification in the UK.

Since its founding in 2008, Global X has embraced its status as a challenger brand and has quickly risen to become among the world's most admired and trusted ETF brands. A big part of Global X's success can be attributed to its agility and exploration mindset, which are emblematic of the firm's culture and part of its DNA. As Global X has grown, it has been successful at maintaining the uniqueness and spirit that has always made the firm a special place to work – defined by positivity, passion, client service, teamwork, and professionalism.

"Global X has always put empowerment and exploration at the very center of our workplace values, based on the belief that our people are our number one asset and we should do everything we can to help foster their growth," said Luis Berruga, CEO of Global X. "This Great Place to Work certification reaffirms that Global X is and will always remain a company committed to putting employee wellbeing at the heart of our mission."

The US Trust Index™ Great Place to Work survey uncovered the following key findings:

95% of employees at Global X ETFs say it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

99% of employees feel that management is honest and ethical in its business practices.

98% of employees feel people care about one another at Global X.

98% of employees say that people celebrate special events around here.

Great Place to Work®, which issues certifications for companies with proven track records of creating healthy work environments, is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com.

Having now surpassed a global headcount of 250 employees, Global X ETFs is growing quickly and actively hiring team members that exemplify its culture of problem solving, creative thinking, collaboration and integrity. To join the Global X team, view and apply to our open positions here.

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features more than 100 ETF strategies and over $38 billion in assets under management.i While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Risk Management funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $520 billion in assets under management worldwide.ii Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam with over $80bn in assets under management.iii

i Source: Global X ETFs, as of May 15, 2023

ii Source: Mirae Asset, as of April 2023

iii Source: Mirae Asset, as of April 2023

