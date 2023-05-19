Delivering Superb Performance with "Mn"! Gotion High-Tech's Astroinno Battery Features Range of 1000km without using NCM

Gotion High-Tech launches the new L600 LMFP Astroinno battery on May 19

Single-cell energy density of 240Wh/kg , system energy density of 190Wh/kg

NCM-free, range of 1000km, mass production expected in 2024

HEFEI, China, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 19, Gotion High-Tech launched its in-house L600 Astroinno battery cell and pack under the LMFP lineup at the 12th Gotion Technology Conference. This manganese doped LMFP Astroinno battery features a range of up to 1000km, setting a precedent for developing NCM-free batteries with a range that reaches 1000km in the industry. This marks another good news for Gotion High-Tech after it received a procurement letter from Volkswagen and became a designated supplier for the automaker's overseas markets.

System energy density of 190Wh/kg, a range of 1000km

Dr. Cheng Qian, Executive President of the International Business Unit of Gotion High-Tech, who released the battery, triggered a burst of applause when he ran onto the stage. "In recent years, lithium iron phosphate (LFP) technology has regained the recognition of the market with market share continuing to increase," said Cheng Qian. "Meanwhile, the energy density growth of mass-produced LFP batteries has encountered bottlenecks, and further improvement requires an upgrade of the chemical system, so manganese doped as called lithium iron manganese phosphate(LMFP) was developed."

L600 Astroinno battery cell (PRNewswire)

"Astroinno L600 LMFP battery cell, which has passed all safety tests, has a weight energy density of 240Wh/kg, a volume energy density of 525Wh/L, a cycle life of 4000 times at room temperature, and a cycle life of 1800 times at high temperatures. The the volumetric cell to pack ratio has reached 76% after adopting the L600 cell, and the system energy density has reached 190Wh/kg, surpassing the pack energy density of current mass-produced NCM cells. It is due to the high energy density of Astroinno battery that we can enable a range of 1000km without relying on NCM materials," added Dr. Cheng.

According to Dr. Cheng, after ten years of in-house research on lithium manganese iron phosphate (LMFP) materials, Gotion High-Tech has solved the challenges of Mn dissolution at high temperatures, low conductivity, and low compaction density through utilizing co-precipitation,doping encapsulation technology, new granulation technology and new electrolyte additives. Gotion High-Tech's breakthroughs in LMFP, on the one hand, are due to the forward-looking materials deployment of the company, which obtained the "New Product Certificate of IFP1865140-15Ah Prismatic LMFP Battery" in 2014, and received the "New Product Certificate of LMFP Carbon Composite Cathode Materials for Lithium-ion Batteries" in 2016; on the other hand, the achievement is also attributable to the company's R&D efforts worldwide. Its research institution in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, has developed a new electrolyte for LMFP, which has greatly improved the cycle and storage performance at high temperatures. With its in-house LMFP materials and electrolytes, Gotion High-Tech has successfully developed the Astroinno L600 battery cell.

The LMFP Astroinno L600 battery cell, which has undergone a research period of 10 years, is scheduled to begin mass production in 2024, said Dr. Cheng.

1500 times of fast charging in 18 minutes, in-house insulation materials can withstand high temperature of 1200°C

According to Dr. Cheng, in addition to the upgrade and innovation of the battery material system, there are also several technical breakthroughs and innovations concerning the Astroinno battery pack developed based on the new battery cell.

Astroinno battery pack (PRNewswire)

Astroinno battery pack adopts the sandwich-structure double-sided liquid cooling technology and a minimalist design approach, which reduces the number of structural parts of the battery pack by 45% and lowers the weight of structural parts by 32%. The minimalist electrical design enables the length of the battery pack wiring harness to drop from 303 meters to 80 meters, which is only 26% of that of previous battery packs, but the volumetric cell to pack ratio has reached 76% and the pack energy density has reached 190Wh/kg, outperforming the energy density of NCM batteries currently on the market.

In other words, without adopting the NCM battery system, Gotion High-Tech's Astroinno battery pack has achieved a range of 1000km for the first time in the industry, and achieves over 1800 cycles of 18-minute fast charging.

In addition, intrinsic safety is also the main advantage of Astroinno battery pack: the thermal decomposition temperature of the materials it used is much higher than that of ternary materials, which makes the materials intrinsically safe; the in-house thermal insulation materials can withstand a high temperature of up to 1200°C, which is equivalent to putting a layer of heat-insulating skin on the battery cell surface, and it provides four layers of ultimate safety protection through rapid heat exhausting channels set for extreme circumstances and active safety BMS. The product has passed all penetration, hot box, overcharge, over-discharge, thermal runaway, crush, and short circuit tests according to the new national standard.

On May 10, Gotion High-Tech issued an announcement saying that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hefei Gotion High-Tech Power Energy Co., Ltd. has received a procurement letter from Volkswagen AG (hereinafter referred to as "Volkswagen") and that the company has thus become a designated supplier for the automaker's overseas markets.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gotion High-Tech