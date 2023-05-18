Sunyard Will Showcase New Products at Seamless Middle East 2023

HANGZHOU, China, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunyard Technology, the leading global payment solution provider, will showcase its full line-up of POS terminals as well as newest payment solutions featuring greater reliability at Booth No. H31, Seamless Middle East 2023 in Dubai, UAE, to actively respond to increasingly acute market competition and to increase brand engagement.

After years experiences of continued product developments and improvements, we are excited to unveil our latest payment solutions, which once again put Sunyard at the forefront of the Fintech industry in addressing the demands of the industry to increase efficiency, lower costs and expand the applicability of POS terminals in industrial and commercial scenarios.

Products on display (PRNewswire)

The products that will be presented at the Expo include:

i90 Android Mobile Terminal: As a combination of traditional and smart experiences, i90 is designed with 4-inch touchscreen and physical PINpad. Clear sight dual camera technology enables 1D/2D barcode scanning under dim light or dark conditions. Widespread support of remote hardware and software service makes payments at your hand.

i80 Android Mobile Terminal: Powered by a state-of-the-art processor, Sunyard's i80 is designed in a gorgeous fashion with feasible graphical user interface and swift response to ensure seamless transactions at anytime, anywhere. Multi-protections with international certifications and risk-adaptive security offers guaranteed performance to ensure seamless transactions during peak business hours.

i70 Android Mobile Terminal: Equipped with rugged reliability and unequalled performance and speed, i70 has rich interface resources and connectivity for widely payments anytime, anywhere. Integration of various payment methods can be easily realized under guaranteed security. Value-added software development is supported.

T80 Smart Electronic Cash Register: T80's unique integration with a multi-functional dock further creates a whole suite of tools and features for both banking services and retail businesses.

With quality, efficiency and cost-effectiveness in mind, all our new products are designed to significantly improve the performance and reduce the cost, making sure the clients benefit from lower costs while enjoying the unmatched efficiency of our payment solutions.

At Sunyard, we're constantly expanding and evolving our portfolio of products to help you grow your business. Everything we do is backed by the expertise, support, and commitment that you already trust us for.

Our culture of care means we invest time, energy, and resources to develop products you can count on. We care about quality as much as you do. Whether you need advice, more information or to make an order, we're here to help.

Get in touch:

www.sydtech.com.cn

www.sunyard.com

About Sunyard

Sunyard Technology Co., Ltd, the leading global payment solution provider, is offering cost-effective, superior quality payment terminals and financial software products including payment password system, same-city liquidation system, corporate e-bank system, risk alarm system, etc. As the earliest listed financial IT company in China (SSE Code: 600571), Sunyard has achieved the leading position in the field of financial industry with more than two decades of professional experience. Based on the solid foundation in the domestic market, Sunyard is committed to expanding the international market according to its development strategy.

