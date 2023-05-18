ELEVAI LABS AMPLIFIES INTERNATIONAL REACH THROUGH VIET CAN TRADING AND SERVICE CO., LTD. WITH DISTRIBUTION IN VIETNAM

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEVAI Labs Inc. , a medical aesthetic biotechnology company specializing in physician-dispensed skincare, proudly announces COSBEAUTY Ltd., a subsidiary of Viet Can Trading and Service Co., Ltd , as the exclusive distributor of ELEVAI Skincare products in Vietnam, expanding the international footprint of its exosome-based cosmetic skincare products.

The ELEVAI E-Series™ product range, a pre-and post-procedure skincare system developed with a proprietary stem cell exosome technology, will now be available to medical professionals such as dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and their patients throughout Vietnam. The medical skincare market in Vietnam is projected to reach US $1.9 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.7 percent from 2021 to 2027. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing awareness about the benefits of medical skincare products, rising disposable income, and growing urbanization in Vietnam.

We are excited to partner with such a reputable company as COSBEAUTY Ltd. in Vietnam," shares Chris Kraneiss, Chief Commercial Officer for ELEVAI Labs. "It is the ideal collaboration as COSBEAUTY's parent company, Viet Can Service & Trading J.S.C., is specialized in distributing highly trusted energy-based devices (EBDs) including but not limited to Sofwave™, Lumenis, Fotona and Leica. We see Asia as a major market and are thrilled to have made the first step in growing our market share in Southeast Asia."

"We are glad to have found ELEVAI Labs with their groundbreaking technologies," states Viet Ai Thi Nguyen, CEO of Viet Can Trading and Service Co., Ltd. "ELEVAI's innovative products create the perfect symbiosis with the EBDs we distribute in Vietnam and cannot wait to offer exosome-based skincare to our customers."

The powerhouse ingredient in ELEVAI products is the ELEVAI Exosome™. As exosomes penetrate the skin, they mimic the body's natural healing responses and may reduce the appearance of skin damage and extrinsic aging caused by exposure to daily aggressors like pollution and UVA/UVB. Research shows exosomes appear to support improved blood flow as well as promoting collagen and elastin production to reveal visibly rejuvenated skin from the inside out.

"This is a great product for the Vietnamese market and we are excited to be the first to bring ELEVAI exosomes to South East Asia," states Van Tran Quyen, Director of COSBEAUTY Ltd.

ABOUT ELEVAI

ELEVAI Labs Inc. is a biotechnology company developing cutting-edge physician-dispensed skin care applications. The company solves unmet needs in the medical aesthetics space through a combination of cutting-edge science and next-generation consumer applications. ELEVAI Labs develops topical aesthetic skin care cosmetic products for the physician-dispensed market, with a focus on leveraging a proprietary stem cell exosome technology.

ABOUT VIET CAN TRADING AND SERVICE CO., LTD.

Viet Can Trading and Service Co., Ltd , established in October 2001, is the parent company of COSBEAUTY Inc. It is one of the leading medical equipment companies in Vietnam, specializing in providing products and services in the Ophthalmology, Cosmetology, and Ophthalmology industries, Cosmetics and Dentistry. By April 2022, the company officially operated under the joint-stock model with the name Viet Can Trading and Service Joint Stock Company. Currently, Viet Can is the exclusive distributor nationwide of many famous medical equipment brands in the world such as Nidek, Leica, Volk, Schwind, Fotona, Megasun, Bredent, and Structo.

Over the past 20 years of construction and development, Viet Can has provided and installed thousands of specialized medical equipment systems with the most modern and advanced technology, and the best technical support services to ensure these devices work stably, maximize device features, and most effectively support hospitals, medical centers, and clinics.

