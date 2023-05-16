Jamie Glass of Health & Wellness Partners, LLC, Named One of the 2023 PM360 ELITE 100

UPPER SADDLE RIVER, N.J., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamie Glass, Managing Director of Operations at Health & Wellness Partners, LLC (HWP), a medical and scientific communications agency, was named as one of the 2023 PM360 ELITE 100 in the Transformational Leader category. The PM360 ELITE (Exceptional • Leaders • Innovators • Transformers • Entrepreneurs) represents the most influential people in the health care industry today.

Glass is being recognized not only for her commitment and passion for organizational processes and the people she manages, but also for her forward-thinking mindset and willingness to challenge the status quo to set the company up for success.

"We are incredibly proud of Jamie, and this recognition is absolutely deserved," said Jani Hegarty, HWP Founder/CEO. "Since stepping into her role, she has increased productivity, ensured better team dynamics and communication, streamlined organizational structure, and redistributed talent across her span of influence to meet client needs."

"It's truly an honor to be recognized by PM360 and my colleagues at HWP with this transformational leadership award," said Glass. "As HWP enters our 18th year, it's been exciting to continue to lead company growth and change. I look forward to a truly transformational year for HWP."

The PM360 ELITE 100 awards were established in 2015 to recognize individuals who have made a significant impact on the health care industry throughout their careers. More than 500 submissions were received. Nominees were evaluated and selected based on their accomplishments; testimonials from their bosses, clients, and colleagues; and supporting evidence that reflects the impact of their efforts. A total of 100 winners were selected across 19 categories.

You can read Jamie's profile online at https://www.pm360online.com/elite-2023-

transformational-leader-jamie-glass-of-health-wellness-partners/

About HWP

HWP is a leading provider of medical communications solutions to global life sciences companies. HWP currently provides 3 synergistic service offerings: medical affairs, medical marketing, and speaker bureau. For more information, visit thehwpgroup.com.

