Sonata Software - International Revenue in $ grew by 8.6% QoQ, and Domestic Gross Contribution grew by 2.9% QoQ.

Consolidated FY'23 PAT grew by 20% YoY. Delivered Q4'2023 PAT of ₹ 113.8 cr (Normalized PAT after one time M&A expenses of ₹ 126.8 cr). The Board recommends a final dividend of ₹ 8.75 per share (FY'23 dividend ₹ 15.75 per share).

BANGALORE, India, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software, a global IT services and technology solutions company, today reported its audited financial results for its 4th quarter and year ended 31st March 2023.

in Crores

Description


    For the Quarter ended 


  For the Year ended 



31-Mar-23


31-Dec-22


QoQ


31-Mar-22


YoY


31-Mar-23


31-Mar-22


YoY

Revenues

















International IT Services


533.5


489.6


9 %


413.9


29 %


1,920.4


1,493.8


29 %

Domestic- Products & Services  


1,383.4


1,773.6


-22 %


1,051.0


32 %


5,540.0


4,066.9


36 %

Consolidated


1,913.5


2,260.8


-15 %


1,463.6


31 %


7,449.1


5,553.4


34 %


















EBITDA

















International IT Services


123.5


123.2


0 %


113.8


9 %


482.0


425.0


13 %

Domestic- Products & Services


54.0


51.7


4 %


39.5


37 %


196.8


142.4


38 %

Consolidated


176.7


172.8


2 %


153.1


15 %


675.0


565.7


19 %


















PAT

















International IT Services 1


74.8


81.3


-8 %


72.4


3 %


310.7


274.5


13 %

Domestic- Products & Services 


39.0


36.3


8 %


28.5


37 %


141.2


101.8


39 %

Consolidated 2


113.8


117.6


-3 %


100.9


13 %


451.9


376.4


20 %


Notes:

1. International IT Services includes results of Quant Systems Inc. w.e.f. 10th March 2023 being the date of completion of acquisition.
2. The PAT number includes one-time acquisition cost (net of taxes) of ₹ 13 crores. The normalized PAT for Q4 2023 was ₹ 126.8 crores.

Speaking on the quarterly results Mr. Samir Dhir, MD & CEO of the Company said, "We are excited to report yet another quarter of Industry-leading growth. Our Rupee Revenue for Q4 FY'23 grew by 9% QoQ (8.6% in Dollar terms). Full-year rupee Revenue grew by 29%. (18.1 % in USD terms). Consolidated PAT for FY'23 grew by 20% YoY. Our modernization-driven solutions enabled three large deal wins, including our largest-ever deal win of $160M. In addition, we completed the acquisition of Quant Systems in the quarter to strengthen our recently announced incubating BFSI and Healthcare verticals."

Speaking on the results Mr. Sujit Mohanty, MD & CEO of Sonata Information Technology Limited said, "Our domestic products and services division had an outstanding year of financial performance. Our Gross Contribution grew by 2.9% QoQ and 29% YoY on full year basis. Our FY'23 PAT grew by 39% YoY. We are seeing the positive results of our focus on multi-year annuity enterprise sales and will continue to prioritize enterprise clients to drive further growth."

Performance Highlights for the quarter:                                                                                                                            

  • Consolidated:
  • International IT Services:
  • Domestic Products & Services:
