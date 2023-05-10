VISIT WEST HOLLYWOOD ANNOUNCES LINEUP OF TALENTED TASTEMAKERS FOR SEASON TWO OF "CREATORS OF WEST HOLLYWOOD" SERIES

Join West Hollywood for an Insider's View Into The Heart of the City From Dynamic Movers and Shakers in This Storied Video Series and New West Hollywood Creators Podcast Now Available for Download

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The West Hollywood Travel and Tourism Board, also known as Visit West Hollywood, today launched the second season of "Creators of West Hollywood", a destination marketing campaign featuring notable personalities with connections to the internationally known city. The campaign features a new lineup of successful and uncommon individuals, each representing the best of West Hollywood in dining, nightlife, design, music, hospitality, fitness and shopping.

Celebrity photographer, Co-Owner: Morrison Hotel Gallery, Timothy White (PRNewswire)

In addition to releasing the video series, the board has produced a new "West Hollywood Creators Podcast" featuring weekly episodes that dive further into authentic conversations with these innovators around the reputation the city has always been known for and the "new luxury" that has emerged. West Hollywood luxury includes elevated experiences with everything from exclusive hideaways, exceptional hotels with five-star service and Michelin-starred restaurants to boutique shopping, cutting-edge wellness, nightlife and world-class entertainment, all within a walkable two-square-mile radius.

"We are thrilled to invite the world to experience West Hollywood through a new lens, that of the innovators and creators who make up our city in this new series and podcast," said Jeff Morris, Chief Marketing Officer for West Hollywood Travel + Tourism Board. "This campaign - and the stories from the powerful personalities who keep our neighborhoods at the forefront of progress and change - will not only help to further awareness and demand for business and leisure travelers but encourage making West Hollywood a first-choice visitor destination."

The new creators featured in this film who share their unique connection to West Hollywood are award-winning celebrity photographer Timothy White of Timothy White; founder Jeff Consoletti of JJLA; architect Gulla Jonsdottir of Atelier Gulla Jonsdottir; and co-founder John Terzian of The h.wood Group. The new podcast features in-depth interviews with the new creators, plus other guests debuting in future episodes, including writer and comedian Sarah Tiana and co-founder/principal David Combes of Botanical Hospitality Group. Learn more about experiences from each visionary, in the city known for its diversity and inclusivity and new luxury appeal, including their favorite hotspots and buzzing social clubs, celebrity haunts and what the city means to them as it pertains to their respective fields and careers.

Filming was conducted over the course of two days on location in and around West Hollywood, including at the Pacific Design Center, The Sunset Marquis Hotel, Delilah and Santa Monica Boulevard.

For more information about West Hollywood's notable creators in the "Creators of West Hollywood" series and to download live episodes from the "West Hollywood Creators Podcast" playlist, please visit www.visitwesthollywood.com.

About West Hollywood Travel + Tourism Board

West Hollywood Travel + Tourism Board is the official marketing organization that invites visitors to West Hollywood, California, a walkable, 1.9 square mile city in the heart of Los Angeles. Located at the base of the Hollywood Hills and adjacent to Beverly Hills, West Hollywood is a creative and progressive city that embodies the quintessential L.A. lifestyle. West Hollywood is home to 20 hotels and comprises three main districts: the world-famous Sunset Strip with unparalleled nightlife, eclectic and LGBTQ-friendly Santa Monica Boulevard, and the Design District known for its sought-after shopping and dining. West Hollywood enjoys a year-round moderate climate and thanks to its prime location and hip atmosphere, West Hollywood serves as home and playground to many celebrities. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram (@visitweho). www.visitwesthollywood.com

