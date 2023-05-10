Precision X-Ray, Inc. launches CellRadHD -- The next generation, High-Dose benchtop system with integrated dosimetry and dose control.

MADISON, Conn., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision X-Ray, Inc. ("Precision"), a global leader in cabinet X-ray irradiators, is excited to announce the launch of CellRadHD, our next generation high-dose benchtop irradiator with integrated dosimetry and dose control.

The only dedicated bench-top irradiator with integrated dose control.

With over 20 years of experience and leadership in biological X-Ray cabinet systems, Precision continues to push the boundaries with the addition of the CellRadHD, the newest system in our bench-top family, offering the highest-dose available in a benchtop unit. The higher dose of the CellRadHD accommodates multiple sample sizes for cell and tissue irradiation and overall increases throughput. With integrated dosimetry and Automatic Dose Control software, users can expect repeatable and reproducible results across experiments.

"Precision prides itself on knowing and anticipating our customer's needs. The CellRadHD System is Precision's next step in the evolution of our benchtop x-ray irradiators used for cell and tissue irradiation. Because you can put the system on a benchtop right next to the incubator, CellRadHD will help labs maintain safety and security, and maximize workflow. The CellRadHD has improved power (1200W/160 kVp) compared to its predecessor, increasing throughput, a feature important in feeder cell and stem cell development." said Viktoriya Baytser, CEO.

About Precision

Headquartered in Madison, Connecticut, Precision X-Ray, Inc. is the largest dedicated manufacturer of cabinet x-ray irradiation systems, providing safe, reliable, and reproducible results. Since the turn of the century, we continue to provide thousands of partners around the world with products that lead technological innovation in commercial, agricultural, and academic irradiation treatment fields.

It is our mission to innovate and develop next-generation x-ray technology to inspire new and daring research in the global fight against disease as well as other critical, multi-industry applications in a wide array of emerging fields.

State-of-the-art research demands high performance and reliable technology to achieve accurate and reproducible results … Precision delivers with the global standard for x-ray irradiation and imaging research systems.

For more information about the new CellRadHD system and other Precision products and services, please contact Debra Peris, Marketing Manager at dperis@pxinc.com

