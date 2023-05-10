DAWN HOUSE SELECTED AS A GOOD HOUSEKEEPING 2023 BEST BEDDING AWARD WINNER

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Housekeeping named the Dawn House integrated sleep system as a winner in the Good Housekeeping 2023 Best Bedding Awards.

The Dawn House sleep system combines luxury sleep accommodations and health monitoring to make it easier for aging adults and people with changing health needs to achieve optimal sleep and continue living independently and safely at home.

"We are honored to be recognized by Good Housekeeping," said Dawn House Chief Operating Officer Gui Peres. "This achievement is a testament to our team's dedication toward enhancing the home sleep experience for people, especially as they age, and their needs evolve. We want to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation and technology for our customers."

The Dawn House sleep system features:

Adjustable bed height and Zero-G positioning

Underbed motion lighting and optional support rail

Passive sensors that measure micro-vibrations of sleep levels, heart rate, heart rate variability, respiration, movement and more

An ergonomic remote, voice-activated console and in-app remote for controlling bed features

The sleep system is designed with a range of innovative features that prioritize comfort and health, including the Dawn House app, which works with the health sensors in the base to provide reports on health metrics that can be shared with caregivers and medical professionals.

The Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab spent six months evaluating hundreds of bedding items to find the sleep products that will help consumers achieve their best rest. Fiber scientists, engineers and home product experts extensively evaluated these products using lab equipment as well as feedback from more than 500 consumer testers to get a comprehensive view of how they perform. Judges considered attributes that are most important when it comes to shopping for bedding — like quality, innovation, convenience, value, style, and sustainability — and also analyzed data related to comfort, support, durability, ease of use, temperature regulation and more.

Good Housekeeping's engineers said it was like no other base they'd seen, and testers were surprised by its offerings. One tester noted, "Being able to raise and lower the bed to get in and out is a game changer."

Dawn House recently added an additional premium mattress offering with the Dawn House hybrid mattress. Its contouring foam layers and coil system help provide consistent temperature regulation, pressure relief and edge support.

The full list of Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Bedding Awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/beddingawards2023.

ABOUT DAWN HOUSE

Headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, Dawn House is a leading brand of sleep systems created to improve overall health and long-term wellness, with award-winning recognition from CES, Good Housekeeping and MedTech Breakthrough. Dawn House sleep systems integrate innovative aesthetics, functionality, and new sensor technology with the ability to monitor sleep and identify health indicators that can be shared with others. Dawn House beds empower "superagers" to maintain an independent and active lifestyle connected to family and friends. Ergomotion, Dawn House's parent company, is the global leader in adjustable bed technology, operating for more than 15 years as part of the Keeson Technology Corporation. To learn more about Dawn House, visit https://dawnhouseliving.com.

