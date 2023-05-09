Raptor Technologies and The "I Love U Guys" Foundation Partner to Provide Integrated Response and Reunification Training for K-12 Schools

Safety organizations combine offerings to better support schools' ability to respond to and recover from emergencies

HOUSTON and DENVER, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raptor Technologies (Raptor), the leading provider of school safety software, and The "I Love U Guys" Foundation , a national non-profit developing and delivering crisis response and reunification programs and training, today announced they will integrate their practical methodologies and software offerings to provide a joint training program designed to ensure schools can learn, practice and perform accountable reunifications.

The strategic partnership combines The "I Love U Guys" Foundation's Standard Response Protocol (SRP) and Standard Reunification Method (SRM) with Raptor's Emergency Management software to provide a fully integrated training program for K-12 schools. The training will leverage the widely adopted SRP and SRM methodologies coupled with Raptor's closely aligned software applications to help standardize school safety procedures, enabling schools to learn and practice in a unified manner.

"We are forging new ground by bringing together this combination of non-profit, for-profit and education sectors for the greater good," said John-Michael Keyes, executive director of The "I Love U Guys" Foundation. "Raptor understands this balance and their software is closely aligned with our methodologies, and we are thrilled to bring this level of training to our schools."

More than 5,000 schools use Raptor's Emergency Management software nationwide to help school districts prepare for, respond to and recover from emergencies. The software includes:

Drill Manager: helps schools plan and run their safety drills

Raptor Alert: a silent panic alert system where users can initiate an alert based on their emergency response protocols (such as SRP)

Accountability : enables staff to account for the status and location of themselves and students

Reunification: incorporates the SRM workflow to help schools quickly and safely reunify students with their parents/guardians

"This extension of our partnership with The "I Love U Guys" Foundation is a game-changer for our customers," said Gray Hall, CEO of Raptor Technologies. "Learning the methodologies and applying them with the technology through functional exercises creates a lasting imprint on participants that will serve them well throughout the response and recovery of an emergency."

The two-day training program leverages The "I Love U Guys" Foundation's existing Standard Reunification Method - Reunification Exercise (SRM-REx) program with additional content and technology-based exercises provided by Raptor. The training program is geared toward school district administrators, safety staff, first responders and local emergency agencies.

To learn more about the partnership between Raptor and The "I Love U Guys" Foundation, visit raptortech.com/reunification-training.

About Raptor Technologies

Founded in 2002, Raptor has partnered with over 50,000 schools globally, including over 5,000 K-12 US school districts, to provide integrated visitor, volunteer, emergency management, and safeguarding software and services that cover the complete spectrum of school and student safety. To learn more about Raptor Technologies, visit www.raptortech.com .

About The "I Love U Guys" Foundation

The "I Love U Guys" Foundation's programs for crisis response, the Standard Response Protocol (SRP), and post-crisis reunification, the Standard Reunification Method (SRM) are used in more than 40,000 schools, districts, departments, agencies, organizations and communities around the world. They are created through the research-based practices of school administrators, psychologists, public space safety practitioners, families, and first responders. To learn more about The "I Love U Guys" Foundation, visit www.iloveuguys.org .

