Latest Journal of Emergency Nursing Dedicated to ED Workplace Violence Research

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Assaults against nurses and other emergency department staff continue to be a major concern with repercussions for workplace safety, staff retention and patient care. The Journal of Emergency Nursing's May issue, now available, is dedicated solely to research surrounding workplace violence in the ED.

"The excellent research the authors contributed to this issue explores different ways emergency departments in the United States and beyond are working to prevent workplace violence," said Gordon Gillespie, PhD, DNP, RN, CEN, CNE, CPEN, PHCNS-BC, FAEN, FAAN, a renowned expert on violence against health care workers, who served as guest editor on this special issue.

One paper, "Predicting Workplace Violence in the Emergency Department Based on Electronic Health Record Data," details research on a machine learning model developed to predict patient violence at a regional emergency medical center in South Korea by using data from electronic health records.

"Workplace violence takes its toll on not only the people who are assaulted but also on the culture and operation of the entire ED," Gillespie said. "Each paper provides perspective and data for others to consider as they implement measures in their own EDs and promote a culture of increased safety and security for their coworkers and their patients."

Among the other papers in this month's journal are:

JEN is the Emergency Nursing Association's peer-reviewed journal that is published six times a year and features original research and updates from the emergency nursing field, while also covering practice and professional issues. Nearly 50,000 ENA members receive the journal.

