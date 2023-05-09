LAC ambassadors gather at Tsinghua University to discuss Chinese modernization

BEIJING, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn

Over 30 Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) ambassadors and representatives gathered at Tsinghua University on April 28 to discuss high-quality development and the Chinese path to modernization, with the goal of fostering more students with a global outlook and enhanced competencies.

China has been a steadfast supporter of LAC countries in bolstering their peace, stability, independence, solidarity and development, advancing regional integration, and playing a greater role in international affairs.

Wang Xiqin, president of Tsinghua University, speaks at the convening event of LAC ambassadors at Tsinghua University in Beijing, April 28, 2023. [Photo/China.org.cn] (PRNewswire)

Wang Xiqin, president of Tsinghua University, welcomed and extended his gratitude to the guests. He said that Tsinghua is seeking an approach to better integrate science and technology as the primary productive force, talent as the primary resource, and innovation as the leading driver of growth to boost high-quality development. The university is also actively exploring a talent cultivation model that takes root in China and draws on Chinese and foreign experience.

Wang noted that Tsinghua University values the importance of cooperation with trustworthy global partners, as demonstrated by its long-standing friendship with embassies and institutions of LAC countries. He emphasized that China and LAC countries should jointly promote peace and development to build a community with a shared future for mankind as global efforts to achieve socio-economic advancement are facing significant challenges amid the major changes occurring worldwide.

Fernando Lugris, Uruguay's ambassador to China and head of the Latin American and Caribbean Mission, speaks at the convening event of the LAC ambassadors at Tsinghua University in Beijing, April 28, 2023. [Photo/China.org.cn] (PRNewswire)

Fernando Lugris, Uruguay's ambassador to China and head of the Latin American and Caribbean Mission, highlighted the significance of understanding what high-quality development means and its impact on enhancing the China-LAC comprehensive cooperative partnership.

He also hailed Tsinghua University's Latin American Center for serving as the university's liaison and exchange hub in Latin America, emphasizing its dedication to fostering academic research cooperation and people-to-people exchanges. He expressed a desire to further explore collaboration models between Chinese and LAC universities to enhance mutual learning and progress.

Liang Yu, former Chinese ambassador to Peru, speaks at the convening event of Latin American and Caribbean ambassadors at Tsinghua University in Beijing, April 28, 2023. [Photo/China.org.cn] (PRNewswire)

Liang Yu, former Chinese ambassador to Peru, stressed that the Chinese path to modernization is not about self-interest; instead, it is a path towards China's development, which will contribute positive energy to global peace and create new opportunities for the world, including LAC countries.

He pointed out that China will firmly support LAC countries in exploring modernization paths suited to their national conditions and will enhance bilateral cooperation in such fields as infrastructure, digital economy, electric vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, and smart cities within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Global Development Initiative.

Bai Chongen, dean of Tsinghua University's School of Economics and Management, delivers a keynote speech at the convening event of Latin American and Caribbean ambassadors at Tsinghua University in Beijing, April 28, 2023. [Photo/China.org.cn] (PRNewswire)

Bai Chongen, dean of Tsinghua University's School of Economics and Management (SEM), delivered a keynote speech interpreting the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Conference and the Chinese path to modernization. He shared his insights into Chinese modernization by examining four key aspects: growth driven by innovation and efficiency improvement, people-centered development, green development, and peaceful progress.

During the roundtable discussion, ambassadors and other attendees delved into topics like green and peaceful development, expanding opening-up, technological innovation, AI, infrastructure building, supply-side reform, and educational cooperation. They also explored leveraging China's experience for joint development between China and LAC countries. The dialogue enhanced participants' understanding of Chinese modernization and boosted their desire to collaborate with China to build a China-LAC community with a shared future.

Additionally, He Ping and Xu Xin, deputy deans of the SEM of Tsinghua University, provided an overview of the school's development and its cooperation with universities worldwide. They conveyed their aspirations to establish more partnerships with LAC universities in order to nurture individuals with a global perspective and skillset.

Wang Hongwei, vice president of Tsinghua University, concludes the convening event of Latin American and Caribbean ambassadors at Tsinghua University in Beijing, April 28, 2023. [Photo/China.org.cn] (PRNewswire)

Wang Hongwei, vice president of Tsinghua University, concluded the event by citing an ancient Chinese poem, "A bosom friend afar brings a distant land near." He pointed out that despite the geographical distance between China and LAC countries, their close communication has increased bilateral understanding. He stated that Tsinghua's Latin American Center will continue to serve as a bridge between China and LAC countries and promote balanced, coordinated and inclusive development globally. The event is expected to advance more practical cooperation between the two sides in fields such as economic development, youth empowerment, and online education.

Other distinguished attendees at the event included ambassadors to China from various countries, such as Leonardo Kam of Panama, Anyin Choo of Guyana, Hallam Henry of Barbados, Jesus Seade of Mexico, Mauricio Hurtado of Chile, Pick Fung Ho-Chong of Suriname, and Sergio Cabrera of Colombia. Additionally, Melissa Price Pryce, charge d'affaires of the Embassy of Jamaica in China, Tricia D. Bethel, charge d'affaires of the Embassy of Grenada in China, and representatives from Venezuela, El Salvador, Dominica, Brazil, Cuba, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Peru and Bahamas were also present.

The event was jointly organized by the Office of International Affairs, the SEM, the Institute for Global Development, and the Latin American Center of Tsinghua University. It attracted nearly 100 faculty and students from various schools at the university.

LAC ambassadors gather at Tsinghua University to discuss Chinese modernization

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE China.org.cn