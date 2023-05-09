Intelivation Technologies Launches Golden Isles™ Minimally Invasive Pedicle Screw System

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelivation Technologies, a medical device company with a cutting-edge orthopedic and spine implant product portfolio announced today that they have launched a new minimally invasive pedicle screw system. The Golden Isles™ Minimally Invasive Screw is a percutaneous system that increases visualization and procedural flexibility for surgeons, resulting in minimal soft tissue disruption for patients.

Intelivation Technologies (PRNewsfoto/Intelivation Technologies) (PRNewswire)

Mark Moldavsky, Director of Scientific Affairs, remarked, "The addition of MIS to the Golden Isles™ platform gives us a comprehensive thoracolumbar product portfolio for the ASC and hospital setting. The modularity of the Golden Isles™ system, now combined with a minimally invasive approach, provides surgeons the ability to customize the approach on a per-patient basis."

"The surgeon feedback from the product launch has been astounding," added President Amit Sinha. "As we continue to introduce Golden Isles™ MIS across the country, we anticipate continued outstanding clinical results for surgeons and their patients. Golden Isles™ MIS yields a bespoke solution for patients. We are looking forward to expanding this unique platform and releasing additional novel products out of our Center of Excellence."

About Intelivation Technologies

Intelivation Technologies, dedicated to research and development, is focused on bringing paradigm-changing products to market that make patients' lives better. For further inquiries, interested parties may email contact@intelivationtech.com .

