Harlem Fashion Row Partners with NIKE to Empower Emerging Black and Latinx Designers at the 5th Annual Designer's Retreat

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harlem Fashion Row is gearing up to offer underrepresented designers another opportunity to learn, grow and connect in its 5th Annual Designer's Retreat scheduled for May 9-11, 2023.

Harlem’s Fashion Row to Host 5th Annual Designer Retreat at NIKE Headquarters (PRNewswire)

The HFR Designers Retreat is among many initiatives created by Harlem Fashion Row to support emerging talent and underrepresented designers with access to stakeholders and information to shape their careers in the industry. Title Sponsor NIKE will host the retreat at its New York Headquarters, where 75 BIPOC designers from across the country will converge for the highly anticipated event.

The retreat offers numerous learning opportunities for attendees. Designers will get to meet and greet key industry executives and visit the executive offices of NIKE, Louis Vuitton, JP Morgan, Macy's, and Saks to gain practical insight into the mechanics of the fashion industry. Seasoned fashion insiders such as Amira Rasool and April Walker will share their experiences and tactics for a successful business. The participants will learn strategies for success in the fashion industry, such as:

How to operate a thriving fashion business

How to attract investors

Scaling a business

Shifting from DTC to Wholesale

And more

CEO and Founder of HFR, Brandice Daniels, is excited about the event: "We are grateful for NIKE's continued partnership with this annual retreat. From day one, our mission has been to level the playing field in the fashion industry for underrepresented designers. In three days, they will learn things that only experience could teach them and access networking opportunities with individuals and businesses that would usually be out of their reach."

For further information, visit: https://www.harlemsfashionrow.com .

SOURCE Harlem’s Fashion Row