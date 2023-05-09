Funding Opportunity for American-Israel joint projects focused on Clean Energy Innovation through the BIRD Energy Program

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIRD Energy announced its next funding cycle for U.S.-Israel joint project proposals with a focus on Renewable Energy, Efficiency, and technologies that reduce carbon emissions. The maximum funding per project is $1.5 million.

To be considered, a project proposal must include joint R&D cooperation between two companies or between a company and a university/research institution (one from the U.S. and one from Israel). The proposal should demonstrate significant commercial potential and the project outcome should lead to commercialization.

Examples of research and development topics within the scope of this call are Solar and Wind Power, Advanced Vehicle Technologies and Alternative Fuels, Natural Gas and other associated technologies that reduce climate impact, Smart Grid, Storage, Water-Energy Nexus, Advanced Manufacturing, AI for energy management and any other Renewable Energy/Energy Efficiency technology. Additional topics considered include scaling-up carbon-free technologies that reduce carbon emissions. This is part of an effort by both the U.S. and Israeli governments to address the global climate emergency and grow a clean energy and carbon-free economy.

Applicants should refer to BIRD Foundation's web site for submission details, and the application process is web-based, with the deadline for submission of the executive summary on June 29, 2023. If approved, the deadline for proposals is September 10, 2023. Projects will be selected for funding in November 2023.

Ms. Limor Nakar-Vincent, Deputy Executive Director of Business Development and BIRD Energy, said: "The BIRD Energy program, which was established in 2009 by the U.S. Department of Energy, the Israeli Ministry of Energy, and the Israel Innovation Authority, funds collaborations between companies from Israel and the United States. The program was established with a shared goal to promote the development of sustainable renewable energy sources that will support the energy needs of countries around the world, encourage energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. We invite Israeli and American companies and research institutions to contact us to discuss the program and help find potential partners."

For more information, contact, in Israel: Ms. Limor Nakar-Vincent, Deputy Executive Director of Business Development and BIRD Energy, Tel: +972-3-698-8315, limorn@birdf.com. In the U.S.: Ms. Andrea Yonah, Director, Business Development, East Coast/Midwest, Tel: +1-609-356-0305, andreay@birdf.com, Ms. Shiri Freund-Koren, Director, Business Development, South, Tel: +1-512-436-1609 or Ms. Anat Bujanover, Director, Business Development, West Coast, Tel: +1-650-752-6485, anatb@birdf.com.

