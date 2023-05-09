Finalists Announced for 2023 Braille Challenge Finals

50 children who are blind or visually impaired selected to participate in competition that tests and promotes braille literacy

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Braille Institute is proud to announce the 50 finalists for the 2023 Braille Challenge Finals competition. These competitors achieved the highest scores in the braille literacy testing competition, out of over 800 youth across the U.S., Canada, and U.K.

Finalists hail from twenty-two states and two Canadian provinces. The full list of Finalists can be found on Braille Institute's website.

FINALISTS

Finalists are placed into five categories based on their age (Apprentice, Freshman, Sophomore, Junior Varsity, and Varsity). The top 10 best scores in each category qualify for Finals from the Regional competitions that took place all around North America and the U.K. earlier in 2023.

We are pleased to announce that Finals will be held June 23rd – 24th in Los Angeles on the University of Southern California (USC) campus. This year's in-person festivities will include a welcome reception, testing, parent and family workshops, and the closing awards ceremony.

The closing ceremonies will be live streamed on Braille Institute's YouTube Channel beginning at 6pm (PT). The program will include announcement of the winners, guest speakers, and other entertainment, including a keynote speech from Greg Stilson, Head of Global Technology Innovation at American Printing House for the Blind and our alumni speaker, Tiffany Zhao, Project Coordinator for the Neuroleadership Institute. April Makley, the 2023 Teacher of the Year for excellence in braille instruction, will also be recognized.

Braille Challenge is the only academic competition of its kind in North America and the U.K. for students who are blind or visually impaired. It motivates students grades 1-12 to hone and practice their braille literacy skills. Competitors are tested on fundamental braille skills including reading comprehension, spelling, speed and accuracy, proofreading, and charts and graphs. This year marks the 23rd year Braille Institute has hosted this competition.

"We are excited for Braille Challenge Finals and to provide an arena for youth to showcase their braille literacy skills at the highest level. Hosting the event at USC, a college campus, helps to showcase the higher education opportunities available to our students, and that there are no boundaries to what they can accomplish," said Rachel Antoine, Director of National Programs and Youth Services, Braille Institute.

Visit Braille Challenge for more information and announcements.

About Braille Institute

Braille Institute is a non-profit organization that has been positively transforming the lives of those with vision loss for more than 100 years. Braille Institute helps more than 20,000 adults, youth, and children annually, through a broad range of educational, social, and recreational services. Services are offered at seven Southern California centers and hundreds of community outreach locations, and remotely through online delivery across the United States and beyond. All programs are free of charge due to the generous support of donors, volunteers, and staff.

