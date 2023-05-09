Capital Rx's Focus on Client & Member Service Shines for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Capital Rx's 2023 client satisfaction survey results reflect the benefits of a tech-enabled pharmacy benefit solution and commitment to providing plan sponsors with exceptional service

Overall Client NPS of 96 bolstered by Capital Rx's unique client account management strategy and award-winning member service center

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Rx, the health technology company changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are cared for, recently completed its 2022 client satisfaction survey1 and has earned a 96 net promoter score (NPS®) and an account team satisfaction score of 4.8 (out of 5). This marks the fourth consecutive year Capital Rx's client NPS, which represents how likely someone is to recommend a company's product or service to others on a 0-10 scale, is in the 90s.

Capital Rx's JUDI® & Single-Ledger Model™ allow the client account teams to provide payers with world-class service.

By using a Single-Ledger Model™ instead of "spread pricing" and leveraging JUDI®, Capital Rx's proprietary enterprise pharmacy platform, visibility, predictability, and service levels improve meaningfully compared to the status quo pharmacy benefit management (PBM) model. The survey results are a testament to the company's unique approach to leveraging technology to reimagine what it means to be a pharmacy benefit administrator and provide plan sponsors with world-class support and service.

"Removing the misaligned practices of spread pricing and retaining manufacturer-derived revenue allows our teams to focus on what's important: providing the highest level of care for patients and reducing costs for plan sponsors to create enduring social change," said Capital Rx Co-Founder and CEO AJ Loiacono. "With JUDI®, which processes commercial, Medicaid, and Medicare prescription claims, we are also demonstrating the same extraordinary service results for our health plan partners."

In addition to the positive client NPS and account team satisfaction ratings, Capital Rx is pleased to report:

A member NPS of 90 as of the end of 1Q 2023, driven by Capital Rx's award-winning customer care model and call center.

Plan sponsors feel that their members receive "much better service" following switching to Capital Rx (average 9.1 out of 10) and like they have more control of their pharmacy benefit programs (average 8.7 out of 10) compared to their prior PBMs.

Capital Rx's implementation team has maintained 100% implementation satisfaction.

"At a time when the industry average NPS for large PBMs is 16, and overall satisfaction with PBMs has been sliding2, we are extremely proud of the performance of our teams and to see our unique service model validated in these results," said Amber Meranda, RPh, Senior Vice President, Client Service. "We've been growing rapidly, and the tireless work of our account management, implementation, and customer care teams is clearly reflected in the consistency of feedback we've received. Our core belief is that it's about people, not just prices, and we can rebuild trust in healthcare by giving our clients more control and caring for their members like they are family."

"Hearing from our clients that 'it's a breath of fresh air to do business with an ethical PBM,' and they 'couldn't ask for a better team to oversee their members' is what motivates us to be the force for change this industry needs," Loiacono added.

For more information about Capital Rx's mission and full-service pharmacy benefit administration solutions, including Medicare and Medicaid, please visit Capital Rx's website.

About Capital Rx

Capital Rx is a healthcare technology company changing the way prescription drugs are priced, and patients are cared for in America. As a Certified B Corp™, Capital Rx is executing its mission through a Single-Ledger Model™, the industry's first ethical framework for drug pricing. The company's cloud-native enterprise pharmacy platform, JUDI®, connects every aspect of the pharmacy ecosystem in one system, empowering Capital Rx to deliver exceptional service to its commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid clients and members 24/7, 365 days a year. Together with its clients, Capital Rx is reimagining the administration of pharmacy benefits and rebuilding trust in healthcare. To learn more, visit www.cap-rx.com.

