SPH3RE: A Revolutionary VR Metaverse Space for the Web3 Era

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SPH3RE, a next-gen Web3 metaverse platform, is pleased to announce the beta launch of its new virtual reality environment that offers unparalleled connectivity and engagement for businesses and individuals alike.

Founded by serial tech entrepreneurs and Web3 gaming experts, the platform enables highly interactive VR experiences, work facilitation, collaboration, gaming, and social interaction accompanied with stunning visual and auditory realism. Kenny, the Founder of SPH3RE, has over 15 years of business strategy and technology experience, having led AI, blockchain and smart building solutions and projects.

SPH3RE's team of experts in gaming, technology, and Web3 is dedicated to promoting and building the ultimate virtual reality platform, with goals of providing a seamless social space that is rife with limitless possibilities for all.

With its robust blockchain-based backend and ecosystem, SPH3RE looks to power project management tools and workspaces, and provide users with complete ownership and control of their virtual assets - ensuring the security, transparency, and decentralization of users' digital assets.

The SPH3RE ecosystem aims to provide a plethora of monetization possibilities, which can range from in-game collectibles, virtual pets and customizable environments that bring more customizable experiences to its users. In addition to this, community-led VR devices using time-to-earn (T2E), in-game advertising and sponsored content on player-owned digital structures could become additional revenue streams for the SPH3RE user base.

All SPH3RE users are eligible for miniSPH3RE (MS), a unique ERC721 NFT digital repository that houses in-game collectibles for trade or purchase which enables users to securely store their valuable data and customizations. The SPH3RE ecosystem offers tradable MS assets, allowing users to engage with each other and explore new opportunities. The various features of the SPH3RE user room includes an award feature wall and a personalized room layout.

Kenny, Founder of SPH3RE said, "A.I will polarize the current world as the Metaverse marks an exciting new frontier for the future of the web and its users. SPH3RE is at the forefront of this exciting and rapidly evolving space, presenting our users the opportunity for a next level of social interaction, remote work and entertainment."

Join SPH3RE on its metaverse journey today. Create interactive virtual spaces, participate in incredible games, and be part of a growing SP3RE community. Collaborate with like-minded individuals and groups to experience the ultimate virtual reality.

About SPH3RE

SPH3RE offers users and groups a web3 metaverse space that allows them to experience the power of the metaverse through VR with utilization of the latest advancements in web3.0 technology to create an immersive, interactive virtual environment where users can work, interact and play.

