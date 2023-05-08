Global Food and Agriculture Trends and Outlook: BMO Hosts 18th Farm to Market | Chemicals Conference in New York

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BMO will host its 18th annual Farm to Market | Chemicals Conference on May 17th and 18th, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace. This year's conference gathers global industry leaders from crop input production, agribusiness, protein, consumer and retail, restaurants, beverages and chemicals to discuss themes that affect the future of agriculture and food.

The agriculture and food sectors continue to experience challenges and uncertainty as a result of world events. During the conference, global institutional investors, financial sponsors and companies will have access to company presentations and panel discussions addressing relevant and timely topics across the entire agri-food industry, including:

Commodity price volatility

Food inflation and security

The sustainability of ag-based earnings

The impact of renewable diesel and green energy

The health of the U.S. consumer

The reduction of food waste

The state of the M&A market

Regenerative agriculture

Climate goals

The growth of the carbon market

The ability of producers to maintain price in a deflationary cost environment

BMO's world-leading analysts, including Kelly Bania, Food Retail & Distribution Analyst, Joel Jackson, Fertilizer and Chemicals Analyst, John McNulty, Chemicals Analyst, Andrew Strelzik, Restaurants, Beverages, Agribusiness & Protein Analyst, Peter Sklar, Consumer Analyst, and Tamy Chen, Consumer Analyst will host candid and informative discussions and panels with leaders from more than 90 companies in the sector, including:

Alimentation Couche-Tard (ADT)

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Ashland Global (ASH)

Bayer (BAYN.gr)

Bunge (BG)

CF Industries (CF)

The Chemours Company (CC)

Corteva (CTVA)

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Dow Inc (DOW)

Dupont (DD)

FMC (FMC)

Kroger (KR)

Linde PLC (LIN)

The Mosaic Company (MOS)

Nutrien (NTR)

Tyson Foods (TSN)

News media who would like to attend, receive a copy of the agenda, access certain Webcast presentations or request an interview about the conference and market sentiment are asked to contact BMO Media Relations using the contact details below.

Note: There may be some restrictions for media on access to certain speakers. Details will be provided upon registration.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.15 trillion as of January 31, 2023. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 12 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future and more inclusive society.

