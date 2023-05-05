SIOR ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF 2022 TRANSACTION AWARDS

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Industrial and Office Realtors® (SIOR), the world's premier commercial real estate organization for industrial and office brokers, is pleased to announce its Top Transactions Award winners of 2022. Each year, the Top Transaction Awards are presented to SIOR members from around the world who have completed the largest sales and lease transactions with one or more other SIOR members, ranked by dollar volume. In all, 16 different SIOR members won awards.

The largest overall transaction of 2022, by dollar volume, was on the industrial side and completed by Gus Andros, SIOR, Eric Fikse, SIOR, and Richard John, SIOR, all of DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services who arranged the $285,565,088 lease of 1,239,232 million square feet of industrial space in Ontario, CA.

In the office sector, Brian Bruggeman, SIOR, and Louis Suarez, SIOR, both of Colliers, arranged the $74,758,542 lease of 127,102 square-feet in Plymouth, MN.

Additional awards include:

This year, SIOR also celebrated the Top 50 Industrial and Office Deals among members worldwide, as well as the Top Deals for each SIOR chapter.

"These awards exemplify more than just transactions," says SIOR CEO Robert Thornburgh, SIOR. "They represent excellence in performance, outstanding experience, and the highest standards from each broker in their marketplace. Every transaction tells a unique story of how our members are delivering a first-class service and fostering trusted relationships with their clients and communities."

For a complete list of the 2022 SIOR Top Transaction lists and awards, click here.

