The Simon Law Group and The Trial Lab Secure Historic Verdict of $161 Million in Soulliere v. Suzuki Motor of America, Inc. Motorcycle Accident Case

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Simon Law Group and the Trial Lab are thrilled to announce a historic verdict of $161 million in the case of Soulliere v. Suzuki Motor Corporation. A motorcycle accident case, this landmark verdict is a major accomplishment for our team, and we extend our heartfelt congratulations to our lawyers Robbie Munoz, Travis Davis, and Gabe Houston (The Trial Lab) for their tireless efforts and outstanding work on this case.

Our award winning team of personal injury attorneys has won over 100 million as California's top personal injury law firm. (PRNewswire)

This landmark verdict demonstrates our commitment to seeking justice for our clients.

The verdict, which resulted from a retrial following numerous appeals, amounted to an $11 million award in compensatory damages and $150 million in punitive damages. It marks a significant victory in our ongoing fight for justice and accountability. Our client was severely injured in a motorcycle accident when the front brake master cylinder on his Suzuki motorcycle failed due to a defect that the company had concealed from the public for years.

At The Simon Law Group and the Trial Lab, we are committed to holding corporations accountable for their actions, particularly when they endanger the safety and well-being of consumers. We have long believed that it is the responsibility of companies like Suzuki Motor Corporation to prioritize the safety of their products and provide clear and transparent information to consumers about potential risks.

Our team worked tirelessly for years to pursue justice in this case, and we are proud of the outcome. In 2018, we obtained a favorable verdict, but it was subsequently overturned on appeal. Despite the odds, we persevered, were granted a new trial, overcame another appeal, and ultimately tried the case, which led to this incredible verdict.

This landmark verdict demonstrates our commitment to seeking justice for our clients and our dedication to holding negligent corporations accountable for their actions. While we celebrate this momentous victory, we acknowledge that there is still work to be done, including post-trial motions and possibly more appeals. However, this verdict sends a clear message to corporations that they will be held accountable for their actions and that we will continue to fight tirelessly for the rights of our clients.

Suzuki had defective brakes on their motorcycles and hid that from consumers for years. Our client broke his leg in a crash when the front brake cylinder on his motorcycle failed. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Simon Law Group