NRHC Announces Industry Council Focused on Health and Wellness

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Rental Home Council (NRHC), the nonprofit trade association representing America's leading owners, operators, and builders of single-family rental homes, has announced the formation of a membership council to emphasize and promote the importance of resident well-being.

The NRHC Well-Being Council will serve as a platform for NRHC members to share information and expertise pertaining to issues of resident health and wellness. The Council will leverage the network of NRHC members to identify key areas of practice that may impact the health and wellness of residents and seek to inform and educate homeowners about these important considerations in the managing, operating, and building of single-family rental homes.

Specific objectives of the Council include:

Exploring the role of well-being within the context of single-family rental housing

Developing and sharing methodologies that support a focus on healthy outcomes

Promoting and supporting operating practices that emphasize health and well-being

The NRHC Well-Being Council will be chaired by NRHC member and industry executive, Jordan Kavana, Founder & CEO of ARK Homes for Rent™. "I am honored to take on this role knowing that this new Council has the potential to help millions of residents across this country," said Kavana. "I want to take this opportunity to thank the leadership of NRHC for recognizing the importance of wellness for all."

"NRHC is excited to provide this opportunity for members to focus on health and wellness," said David Howard, CEO of NRHC. "There is a unique relationship between home and health, and we look forward to examining the ways owners, operators, and builders of single-family rental homes may contribute to the conversation around this important issue."

About NRHC

The National Rental Home Council (NRHC) is the nonprofit trade association representing the single-family rental home industry. NRHC members provide families and individuals with access to high-quality, single-family rental homes that contribute to the vitality and vibrancy of neighborhoods and communities. For more information on NRHC or the single-family rental home industry visit www.rentalhomecouncil.org.

About ARK Homes for Rent ™

ARK Homes for Rent, creates communities that cater to their residents' holistic wellness. ARK Homes for Rent's proprietary App streamlines daily living by allowing residents to not only pay rent, submit maintenance requests, and access various home amenities and on-demand health and wellness content, but also foster a sense of community by providing a place for residents to communicate and connect, all within a single, user-friendly platform.

