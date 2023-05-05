FIBRA Prologis Announces the Pricing of an Offering of CBFIs

MEXICO CITY, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FIBRA Prologis (BMV: FIBRAPL 14), a leading owner and operator of Class-A logistics real estate in Mexico, announces that it has priced an offering of 105,000,000 of its CBFIs at an offering price of Ps.59.00 (US$3.29, based on the exchange rate of Ps.17.9575 per US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of May 3, 2023) per CBFI. The offering consists of (a) a public offering in Mexico of CBFIs (the "Mexican Offering") and (b) a concurrent international offering of CBFIs to qualified institutional buyers as defined under Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), in transactions exempt from registration thereunder (the "International Offering" and, together with the Mexican Offering, the "Global Offering").

The CBFIs have not been, nor will be, registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which FIBRA Prologis operates, management's beliefs and assumptions made by management. Such statements involve uncertainties that could significantly impact FIBRA Prologis financial results. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future — including statements relating to rent and occupancy growth, acquisition activity, development activity, disposition activity, general conditions in the geographic areas where we operate, our debt and financial position, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained and therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may affect outcomes and results include, but are not limited to: (i) national, international, regional and local economic climates, (ii) changes in financial markets, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, (iii) increased or unanticipated competition for our properties, (iv) risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions and development of properties, (v) maintenance of real estate investment trust ("FIBRA") status and tax structuring, (vi) availability of financing and capital, the levels of debt that we maintain and our credit ratings, (vii) risks related to our investments (viii) environmental uncertainties, including risks of natural disasters, and (ix) those additional factors discussed in reports filed with the Mexican National Banking and Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores, the "CNBV") and the Mexican Stock Exchange by FIBRA Prologis under the heading "Risk Factors." FIBRA Prologis undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements appearing in this release. Neither the CNBV nor any other authority has approved or disapproved the content of the information of this release, or the accuracy, adequacy or truthfulness of the information contained herein.

FIBRA Prologis. (PRNewsFoto/FIBRA Prologis) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FIBRA Prologis