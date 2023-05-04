ServiceMaster Restore Network Continues to Strengthen from Investments and Partnership

ATLANTA, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMaster CDR is pleased to announce that is has completed its strategic acquisition of ServiceMaster by Lewis. ServiceMaster by Lewis has several locations throughout Ohio in key markets such as Youngstown, Akron, and Mentor. These locations will merge with ServiceMaster CDR's current locations that span across Texas and Ohio, expanding CDR's Ohio presence further East and South of its current Cleveland and Akron markets.

"We are very excited to be part of ServiceMaster CDR, a leader in the ServiceMaster network with tremendous growth aspirations, that we are looking forward to be a part of in the future. We also know that leadership of CDR is one that keeps people first to take care of our current team, customers, and business." – Kevin Wyndham, ServiceMaster by Lewis

"Given the overlap and adjacency of our respective market service areas, the merging of our businesses felt like the right next step." – Blake Moak, owner ServiceMaster CDR

"We look forward to partnering with the Lewis team to further deepen our presence in Ohio while providing excellent customer experiences." – Greg Dennison, owner ServiceMaster CDR

To learn more about franchising opportunities within the ServiceMaster Restore network please contact:

For Institutional Investors:

Jim Boccher

Chief Development Officer

Jim.boccher@servicemaster.com

901-355-2618

For Single Location Ownership Opportunities:

Leslie Boley

National Franchise Development Manager

Leslie.boley@servicemaster.com

816.819-9197

About ServiceMaster Restore®

With approximately 2,000 franchised and licensed locations around the world, ServiceMaster Restore and ServiceMaster Recovery Management (SRM) serve customers through a global network of franchises available 24/7/365 to provide residential and commercial restoration services resulting from damage caused by water, fire, smoke or mold. SRM is the large-scale commercial catastrophic disaster restoration unit of ServiceMaster Restore. ServiceMaster Restore is a business unit of Atlanta-based ServiceMaster® Brands, a leading franchise provider of needs-based residential and commercial services. More information can be found at servicemasterrestore.com and srmcat.com.

