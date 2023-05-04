LOCHNER ACQUIRES K FRIESE + ASSOCIATES ADDING WATER, DRAINAGE AND MUNICIPAL SERVICES TO INFRASTRUCTURE PORTFOLIO

CHICAGO, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H.W. Lochner, Inc. (Lochner), a leading provider of transportation infrastructure planning and engineering services, is expanding its professional talent and service offering in Texas with the acquisition of K Friese + Associates (KFA).

Founded in 2003 by Karen A. Friese, PE, KFA is a respected and trusted civil engineering consulting firm providing water/wastewater, drainage, transportation, aviation, and municipal services to a diverse range of public sector clients in large and small communities throughout Texas. The company is headquartered in Austin, with additional offices in Houston, Round Rock, and San Antonio.

"We are excited to welcome our new colleagues from KFA," said Lochner's Board Chairman and CEO Terry Ruhl. "As Lochner expands its business in one of the nation's fastest growing states, the partnership with KFA enables us to establish and grow water and drainage services as a core component of our infrastructure platform; enhance our highway, bridge, aviation and transit and rail service offering; and diversify our client base to include municipal-oriented organizations in Texas, and beyond."

"KFA was built and is sustained by amazing people," said Friese. "In Lochner, we found a partner who shares our ideals and values around integrity, authenticity, personal and professional growth, teamwork and collaboration, the customer and employee experience, technical excellence, and the positive impacts public infrastructure projects have on growing communities."

The firm will operate as K Friese + Associates, A Lochner Company, with Karen Friese joining Lochner's Board of Directors.

Morrissey Goodale advised KFA on the transaction.

About Lochner

Founded in 1944, Lochner provides planning, environmental, design, construction engineering and inspection, and right-of-way services for surface transportation, rail, transit, and aviation clients across the United States. The company is ranked No.128 in Engineering News-Record's list of the Top 500 Design Firms.

About K Friese + Associates

Founded in 2003, K Friese + Associates provides civil engineering consulting services to municipalities, counties, state agencies, and river authorities throughout the State of Texas, with an emphasis on water, wastewater, transportation, aviation, and drainage planning, design, and construction management projects.

CONTACT: Laura White

Director of Marketing and Business Development

laura.white@hwlochner.com

737.704.3080 | 701.269.2110 (cell)

