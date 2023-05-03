ZOTAC GAMING x Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse - "Power the Hero in You" Global Campaign to feature themed PC Gaming Hardware

HONG KONG, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOTAC Technology Limited announces that its gaming brand, ZOTAC GAMING, has teamed up with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to launch a global "Power the Hero in You" campaign. From limited edition graphics card bundles to themed merchandise and social media giveaways, the campaign encourages gamers to embrace their heroic potential as they explore new gaming possibilities.

Set to release exclusively in movie theaters June 2023, Sony Pictures Animation's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the highly anticipated sequel to Oscar®-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

POWER THE HERO IN YOU

"Power the Hero in You" aims to inspire gamers to unleash their inner strength and become heroes in their own right.

Tony Wong, Chief Executive Officer of ZOTAC, said, "We at ZOTAC focus on breaking the mold and delivering products that truly stand out from the rest, much like what Sony Pictures Animation has done with the Spider-Verse franchise."

ZOTAC GAMING x Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Scavenger Hunt

Fans can put their Spider-Senses to the test by participating in a unique scavenger hunt mini-game to win in a grand lucky draw, as well as following ZOTAC's social media platforms where more awesome movie themed gear awaits! For more information on the campaign, please visit the official campaign page. (Terms & Conditions Apply)

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 AMP AIRO and 4070 Twin Edge OC Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Bundle

Fans in select regions will be able to power up their gaming experience with limited-edition ZOTAC GAMING x Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse graphics card bundles, which come with many exciting themed goodies, such as a themed GPU backplate, fan emblems, and more!

With the cutting-edge NVIDIA ADA LOVELACE architecture, gamers can power up their games and tap into new technologies including real-time raytracing, breakthrough DLSS 3 powered by AI, and immerse themselves in the vast PC gaming universe in stunning detail and high framerates.

The initial release of the exclusive graphics card bundles will come in two models of the GeForce RTX 4070 GPUs, the Premium AMP AIRO and the compact Twin Edge OC, as well as a 4070 Ti AMP AIRO bundle, with more GPU models coming at a later date. All three models will be available for purchase, but be quick to snatch these exclusive bundles as they are manufactured in limited quantities!

ZOTAC GAMING MEK HERO

During the period, fans will also be able to purchase ZOTAC GAMING x Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse MEK Hero* gaming PCs that come with exciting movie themed goodies including a set of awesome Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse decals to customize their system!

*Available in the U.S. only

Available models:

ZOTAC GAMING x SPIDER-MAN™: Across the Spider-Verse Bundles:

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AMP AIRO

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 AMP AIRO

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Twin Edge OC

OFFICIAL PAGE

OFFICIAL CAMPAIGN VIDEO

About ZOTAC GAMING

Behind the piercing stare of the robotic eyes, lies the strength and future technology that fills the ego of the undefeated and battle experienced. Founded in 2017, ZOTAC GAMING is the pioneer movement that comes forth from the core of the ZOTAC brand that aims to create the ultimate PC gaming hardware for those who live to game. It is the epitome of our engineering prowess and design expertise representing over a decade of precision performance, making ZOTAC GAMING a born leading force with the goal to deliver the best PC gaming experience.

About Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson. Screenplay by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller and David Callaham. Based on the MARVEL Comic Books. Produced by Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Christina Steinberg. Executive Producers are Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Aditya Sood, Rebecca Karch and Brian Bendis. The film stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham and Oscar Isaac.

MARVEL and all related character names: © & ™ 2023 MARVEL

"Academy Award®" and/or "Oscar®" is the registered trademark and service mark of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

