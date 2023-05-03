Strategic Venue Partners Expands Leadership Team to Meet Surging Demand for Wireless Connectivity and In-Building Infrastructure

GREENWICH, Conn., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Venue Partners (SVP), the leading provider of wireless infrastructure-as-a-service, is proud to announce the expansion of its leadership team with the addition of three new executives to meet the demand of the company's explosive growth. The new hires include Andrew Chavez as Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development, Kevin Shea as Senior Vice President of Project Management and Construction and Megan Wesley as Vice President of Marketing. Backed by years of experience in client relationship management, project management and marketing, these new executives will play a crucial role in further expanding the business and bringing the SVP experience to more enterprises and venues across the U.S.

With over 25 years of leadership experience in the digital infrastructure industry, Andrew Chavez previously led the North American Sales & Marketing Team for Extenet Systems, where he successfully delivered year over year growth while building a high-performing team that significantly increased the company's valuation. He has also held an Executive Advisor position at Tupl and worked with Nokia, where he led the North American team responsible for signing the largest contract in the company's history with T-Mobile. As Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development, Andrew will be responsible for driving SVP's overall growth strategy while bringing his customer-centric approach to bridge the needs of venues, enterprises and carrier partners alike.

Leveraging extensive experience in the RF, technical construction and operation management fields, Kevin Shea has served in a variety of leadership and management roles, most recently as the Director of In-Building Solutions for USA Groups. In that role, he designed, delivered and supported reliable wireless solutions for commercial carrier, public safety and private communications networks. In his new role as Senior Vice President of Project Management and Construction, Kevin will oversee all aspects of SVP's service delivery from solutions engineering to installation, testing, commissioning and management. Possessing a powerful mix of technical expertise, leadership experience, and deep-seated industry connections, Kevin will be integral in transparently supporting SVP's enterprise, venue, carrier and other service provider partners.

With a unique combination of telecommunications marketing and commercial real estate experience, Megan Wesley, as Vice President of Marketing, will play a key role in helping new and existing customers understand SVP's value not only as a provider of wireless infrastructure-as-a-service, but also as a powerful partner in managing every aspect of in-building infrastructure deployment. She will be responsible for evangelizing SVP's message to the broader market, helping carriers, venues and enterprises understand how SVP excels at delivering excellence, transparency, adaptability and thoughtfulness at every step of the way. Before joining the team, Megan served as the Vice President of Account Management and Digital Marketing at Jaymie Scotto & Associates, where she excelled at driving multi-touch marketing campaigns and thoughtful brand awareness strategies.

"We are thrilled to welcome Andrew, Kevin and Megan to our team. Together, these three experts will help us further develop these critical areas within SVP and amplify our unique offering as we position ourselves for continued growth ahead. SVP is comprised of extremely talented individuals that possess the right relationships, expertise and finesse, which reinforce our position for long-term success. Having the best people on our team means that we can continue to deliver the best experience to our customers and partners," says Justin Marron, CEO of Strategic Venue Partners.

The three new executives will be joining the SVP team next week in New Orleans for Connect (X), May 8-10.

About SVP:

Strategic Venue Partners (SVP) is the leading provider of in-building wireless connectivity-as-a-service. SVP is transforming wireless connectivity by partnering directly with venues to develop, install, own and operate customized in-building wireless systems like Distributed Antenna Systems, Wi-Fi, Public Safety Systems, fiber assets, Internet Protocol Television, Real Time Location Services and Citizens Broadband Radio Service CBRS (OnGo®) private LTE. SVP's unique long-term approach to developing critical infrastructure removes the connectivity burden from enterprise businesses through meeting existing needs while also planning for future infrastructure changes and developments. Learn more about how SVP is transforming wireless connectivity at www.strategicvenue.com.

