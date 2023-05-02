Two Professional Golfers Sponsored By Ten Oaks Group Qualify for 2023 Wells Fargo Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten Oaks Group, a Charlotte-based family office specializing in corporate divestitures, announced today that two professional golfers sponsored by Ten Oaks through the firm's Operating Partner Development Program, Quinn Riley and Willie Mack III, have qualified for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship. The prestigious tournament takes place from May 1-7 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Riley, Duke University's first African American golfer, received a special sponsor exemption from Wells Fargo to compete in this year's championship. He topped the APGA Tour 2021-22 rankings and secured an exemption into the John Deere Classic last year. While playing for the Blue Devils, Riley won several events and was part of the ACC Academic Honor Roll from 2019-2022. This marks his third PGA TOUR start.

Mack, who once lived in his car to chase his professional golf aspirations, qualified for this year's Wells Fargo Championship during the Open Qualifiers. On the eve of the Open Qualifiers, Mack drove over six hours from the Korn Ferry Tour event in Huntsville, Alabama, to Charlotte, North Carolina. He arrived around midnight and then rose early to earn his spot in the Wells Fargo Championship.

"We are beyond excited that two of our Operating Partner Development Program professional golfers have qualified for the Wells Fargo Championship," said Matt Magan, Co-Founder of Ten Oaks Group. "Quinn and Willie are both gifted golfers with promising careers ahead of them. We can't wait to see them play!" Riley and Mack are two of the exceptional young athletes sponsored by Ten Oaks Group through its Operating Partner Development Program.

The Operating Partner Development program is dedicated to supporting high-achieving professional and amateur athletes from diverse backgrounds by offering financial assistance for their athletic pursuits in addition to practical business and investment training to prepare these exceptional athletes for life after athletics.

