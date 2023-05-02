Raising Hands Tutoring Engages IMSE to Offer Free Orton-Gillingham Certification to K-3 Teachers in Exchange for Free Tutoring Services for Children Needing Reading Intervention

IMSE's professional development will help literacy non-profit certify more elementary teachers in the Science of Reading, and increase access to high-quality tutoring for low-income, at-risk students struggling with reading

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. and HIGHLAND PARK, N.J., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IMSE , an education pioneer and the leading provider of Structured Literacy Professional Development and Classroom Programs, today announced a strategic partnership with Raising Hands Tutoring to certify elementary school teachers in Orton-Gillingham, a long-standing, evidence-based multisensory instructional approach to teaching reading that is backed by research from the Science of Reading. IMSE has partnered with the non-profit, located just outside the New York City metropolitan area, to certify local K-3 teachers in the literacy approach at no cost. In return, Raising Hands Tutoring will provide free tutoring services to low-income, at-risk students who are in need of reading intervention.

(PRNewsfoto/The Institute for Multi-Sensory Education) (PRNewswire)

IMSE is the leading provider of Structured Literacy solutions that leverage the best of Orton-Gillingham and the Science of Learning to empower teachers from day one. IMSE Impact Structured Literacy Programs provide educators with a direct, explicit, sequential, and systematic approach to teaching reading to students, delivering measurable growth for all students and enabling equity in literacy learning.

Raising Hands Tutoring is an educational non-profit targeting low income and at risk struggling readers at the elementary level. On a mission to decrease the achievement gap, the Highland Park-NJ based organization offers teachers access to certification in a nationally recognized, evidence based reading program. Once certified, teachers are equipped to apply the program in their classes and provide free individualized after school tutoring to at-risk, struggling readers who require a more intensive intervention experience. Currently, the organization serves 105 kids, between its one-on-one tutoring and school partnership program.

Raising Hands has had three cohorts of teachers already complete IMSE's certification process to date. Becoming IMSE certified is a deeper dive in OG training requiring not just the 30 hr OG Comprehension course, but also requires teachers to complete a 50-hour practicum working with a student while receiving ongoing support and training from an IMSE practicum supervisor – an important step to ensure fidelity of instruction when working with students. This year, 25 additional teachers will complete the process, bringing the total to 43 trained tutors by next year.

Holly Turner, M.Ed., founder and director of Raising Hands Tutoring, started the organization to fill the void of access to affordable reading intervention for students.

"We are passionate about strengthening the program at Raising Hands, and using the most modern, evidence-based training to provide the best possible tutoring experience for children," said Turner. "I fell in love with IMSE when I went through its training program, and wanted to offer teachers a deeper knowledge of literacy that increases fidelity and consistency in the classroom. IMSE is helping us get this certification into the hands of more teachers, and allowing us to reach more children who need reading intervention, but can't afford tutoring otherwise."

IMSE and Turner are also bringing this program to higher education. This year, IMSE and Turner will team up with Rutgers University to identify 10 student teachers to go through IMSE Orton-Gillingham training. This is an exciting pilot program that could pave the way for future partnerships with teacher preparation programs around the country.

"The answer to our nation's literacy challenges is about giving more – giving more training and tools to teachers to do their jobs well, and more resources to kids who need reading intervention the most," said Jeanne Jeup, co-founder and CEO, IMSE. "With systematic, explicit instruction, we can help every student learn how to read. I'm so excited to work with Holly and her team to ensure more students receive effective reading instruction and look forward to expanding our partnership to make a major impact on classroom instruction."

For more information on IMSE, visit https://imse.com/ .

For questions about Raising Hands Tutoring, or requests to participate in its School Partnership or Individual Teacher Certification Program, visit https://www.raisinghandstutoring.org/contact .

About IMSE

IMSE is an education pioneer and the leading provider of Structured Literacy solutions that leverage the best of Orton-Gillingham and the Science of Learning to empower teachers from day one. Since 1996, IMSE has pioneered the use of Orton-Gillingham and Structured Literacy in general education, and remains at the forefront of research-based reading programs that are personalized, yet applicable to classroom teaching. IMSE's unmatched training and classroom programs deliver measurable growth for all students, enabling equity in literacy learning. And, as educators, the IMSE team understands the needs of teachers, schools, and districts, delivering a practical approach to teaching reading and empowering teachers that has helped millions of students across the country. For more information on IMSE, visit https://imse.com/ .

About Raising Hands

Raising Hands Tutoring is an educational non-profit targeting low income and at risk struggling readers at the elementary level. We are on a mission to decrease the achievement gap that exists for our underserved children by providing high quality reading instruction in the classroom and free tutoring outside of the classroom to our neediest students. For more information, visit https://www.raisinghandstutoring.org/ .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Institute for Multi-Sensory Education