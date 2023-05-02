PARTY TYME KARAOKE CELEBRATES CINCO DE MAYO WHILE REACHING MILESTONES WITH YOUTUBE CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sybersound, a record company based in Malibu, CA and distributed by Universal Music Group, is proud to announce that the Party Tyme Karaoke En Español YouTube channel has surpassed 275,000 subscribers and 250,000,000 views since its launch in 2019, and is enjoying a 100% year-over-year growth rate. These milestones have been reached just as we celebrate Cinco de Mayo, and the incredible musical culture that Spanish language music and artists have contributed globally.

Party Tyme Karaoke logo (PRNewsfoto/Sybersound Records) (PRNewswire)

This extremely popular YouTube karaoke channel features hit songs from various Spanish-language genres, and offers an extensive selection from which to choose. Subscribers enjoy new videos each week. Party Tyme Karaoke En Español provides endless hours of free entertainment for family & friends.

Management Commentary:

Steve Clarke, Sybersound COO/CFO, exclaimed, "Karaoke continues to be a global phenomenon, and we are happy to provide a much-needed, highly desired karaoke platform for the Spanish-speaking community! We wanted to excite karaoke enthusiasts by offering thousands of hit songs, and by releasing several new videos each week. Consumers have responded by frequenting the channel, providing excellent reviews, and spreading the word!"

About Party Tyme Karaoke:

Party Tyme is the leading brand name in karaoke, with sales of 18 million CDs. Now available on many digital platforms, the Party Tyme Karaoke subscription-based app and linear streaming channels reach hundreds of millions of households and devices. Party Tyme offers the best-sounding karaoke library on the market, with 20,000+ songs to choose from in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and other languages. The catalog contains the most popular songs of all time from various genres including Pop, Rock, R&B, Country, Oldies, Standards, Kids songs, and more. Exciting new releases keep users up to date with the latest current hits. Perfect for parties with friends & family, Party Tyme provides music for singers of all ages.

For more information, please visit https://www.partytymestreaming.com, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJdYYa_ikkx_2eU5pNU3nw

