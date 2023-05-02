Mozart Data Launches Report Builder, an Automated Data Modeling and Reporting Feature

The new feature helps users get insights in minutes, regardless of technical knowledge level, and is available for popular e-commerce payments data sources

SAN FRANCISCO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mozart Data, the all-in-one modern data platform, today announced the launch of Report Builder, an automated analytics feature allowing users to rapidly access insights without writing new SQL queries, putting insights within reach of users lacking data analyst skill sets and saving advanced data users time. The feature currently supports Mozart Data's two most commonly used data sources for e-commerce businesses: Stripe and Shopify. Mozart is working to expand the feature to other popular tools including Hubspot, Quickbooks, Salesforce, and popular advertising sources including Google Ads, Facebook Ads, and LinkedIn Ads.

"We're excited about Report Builder because this is data almost every single one of our customers values. Our platform has always made these insights accessible, but it's an easy decision to better serve our customers by helping them find answers for their most common data questions even faster," said Peter Fishman, Co-Founder and CEO of Mozart Data.

Data modeling and analysis have traditionally been the responsibility of data teams, but improved data infrastructure has led many organizations to distribute these responsibilities across various functions, including finance, revenue operations, marketing, and product teams.

Mozart Data aims to empower those teams and promote data democratization across organizations with user-friendly automation features. Report Builder provides analytics-ready data models and a Google Sheets dashboard built on top of those models, jumpstarting customers' analytics journey. Users who want to further modify the data or send it to a business intelligence tool for additional analysis and visualization can also do so.

"We of course think this feature will be incredibly useful to our customers who have less extensive data backgrounds and might be less comfortable writing SQL queries. Now they can build reports they need without waiting on analyst resources," said Dan Silberman, Co-Founder and CTO. "But, we anticipate Report Builder being quite useful for experienced data professionals as well. They can almost immediately set up some of these foundational tables and move on to other work that requires their specialist skills."

Report Builder can be set up and deliver dashboards in just a few minutes for paying customers and Mozart Sonata free tier customers.

