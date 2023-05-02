Joyburst Beverage Is Awarded May 2nd As National Natural Joy Day

TORONTO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Joy maker Brad Woodgate, CEO, author, recording artist, and founder of No Sugar Company and Joyburst Beverages, has been awarded May 2nd in perpetuity as the official National Natural Joy Day with the National Day Archives. The recognition of this Natural Joy Day each year is to inspire moments of joy - both the big and the small. To help spread #MomentsofJoy, Joyburst teamed up with community leaders and online influencers to spread 10,000 moments of joy. Woodgate shared that "Our mission at Joyburst is to create better for you beverages that make you feel joyful, so I cannot be more excited to be awarded our own National Natural Joy Day."

Joyburst, the better-for-you beverage company, hosts Natural Joy Day on May 2nd. (CNW Group/Joyburst) (PRNewswire)

It has been proven that feeling joy in our bodies allows for the release of dopamine and serotonin, two types of neurotransmitters in the brain which are heavily associated with happiness. Researchers have found when it comes to health and happiness, it is well-established that happiness buffers stress by preserving health and encouraging longer life and can positively affect life satisfaction by increasing mental well-being.

To kick off the celebrations, Joyburst announced their first ever Joyburst Talent Search Winner as Angie Faith of Vancouver B.C., Canada, an independent artist. Not only will she receive a $10,000 grand prize to be used towards her dream of becoming a global artist but she will be heavily promoted by Joyburst as one of their new brand ambassadors. Woodgate, a fellow artist himself, believes that "Music is a global language and brings joy worldwide. I am thrilled not only for Angie to live out her dreams but the countless other artist who sang their hearts out and brought joy to the world and our better for you brand"

Joyburst takes their mission seriously creating better-for-you beverages that provide a burst of natural joy in every sip. With natural ingredients such as natural caffeine, flavors and colors as well as novel superfood Lion's Mane Joyburst beverages are designed to give you the boost you need to keep doing the things you love.

About Joyburst

Joyburst launched in 2021 as a refreshing and better-for-you beverage company. Their line up consists of a natural energy drink and a premium hydration beverage. The company is best known for its out-of-the-box marketing initiatives including the 2022 Super Bowl LVI commercial, music videos, collaborations with celebrities such as Vanilla Ice and the D.O.C., and talent searches. On May 2nd, 2023 Joyburst will be acknowledged with its first nationally awarded Natural Joy Day as recognized by the National Day Archives. To learn more visit joyburst.com.

About Brad Woodgate

Brad Woodgate is a self-made Canadian serial entrepreneur who, over the last 22 years, has turned an initial thirty-thousand-dollar investment into over a billion dollars in sales. Having launched several successful companies in the health and wellness space, he has managed over 500 employees, launched over 700 products, and distributed to more than 75 countries. Over the years, Brad also helped many people and celebrities reach their wellness goals. In 2015, based on his own health concerns, Brad took a very strong interest in the effects of refined sugar on our health. This led to the establishment of the No Sugar Company in 2018 and Joyburst in 2021 both of which have quickly disrupted the global food and beverage industries. He is also a recording artist and author, who in 2022 launched his first hit song with vanilla ice shortly after starring in Joyburst's viral #Joywalk Superbowl commercial.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Joyburst