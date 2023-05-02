The Andersons, Inc. Reports Quarterly Results

MAUMEE, Ohio, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter Highlights:

  • Company reported a net loss attributable to The Andersons of $15 million, or $0.44 per diluted share and adjusted net income of $7 million, or $0.20 per diluted share
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $55 million for the quarter
  • Trade reported pretax income of $39 million and adjusted pretax income of $24 million, a record first quarter
  • Renewables produced a pretax loss of $83 million due to a previously announced non-cash impairment and adjusted pretax income attributable to The Andersons of $6 million
  • Nutrient & Industrial (formerly Plant Nutrient) reported a pretax loss of $10 million on a slow start to the planting season

"Once again, our Trade business led the way for the quarter. The team continues to execute well and we are seeing positive results from our base business, as well as, recent growth investments. The Renewables team was faced with lower ethanol crush margins to start the quarter but showed improvement over 2022 on an adjusted basis. The Nutrient & Industrial business was faced with declining fertilizer prices and deferred customer purchasing in the quarter. In April, customers have engaged and prices have firmed a bit as fieldwork began in our service geography. While some of the typical first quarter business will shift into Q2, we do not expect that all the business will be recovered," said President and CEO Pat Bowe.

"We are making good progress on several growth opportunities. We remain focused on executing within our stated strategy in our core grain and fertilizer verticals including further focus on renewables and new opportunities in renewable diesel feedstocks," continued Bowe. "We remain confident in the long-term outlook for the company and achieving our previously stated goal."

$ in millions, except per share amounts     





Q1 2023

Q1 2022

Variance

Pretax Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations

$       (65.0)

$         10.6

$       (75.6)

Pretax Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Attributable to the Company1

(20.6)

10.2

(30.8)

Adjusted Pretax Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Attributable to the Company1

8.1

10.2

(2.1)

     Trade1

23.6

3.7

19.9

     Renewables1

6.3

5.5

0.8

     Nutrient & Industrial

(10.4)

10.7

(21.1)

     Other

(11.4)

(9.8)

(1.6)

Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Attributable to the Company

(14.8)

6.1

(20.9)

Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to the Company1

6.8

6.1

0.7

Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share from Continuing Operations (EPS)

(0.44)

0.18

(0.62)

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations1

0.20

0.18

0.02

EBITDA from Continuing Operations1

(16.2)

55.8

(72.0)

Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations1

$         55.3

$         55.8

$          (0.5)

1 Non-GAAP financial measures; see appendix for explanations and reconciliations.

Cash, Liquidity, and Long-Term Debt Management

"Our businesses continue to generate strong operating cash flows and we remain disciplined in our approach to capital spending. We continue to be well below our long-term debt to EBITDA target of less than 2.5 times," said Executive Vice President and CFO Brian Valentine. "In light of the current, high interest rate environment, we are strategically managing working capital usage. Our short-term debt funding working capital at the end of the first quarter of 2023 totaled $638 million, less than half of the $1,450 million we borrowed a year ago."

The company used cash of $334 million and $1,075 million in its operating activities for the first quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively, and generated $41 million and $40 million in cash from operations before working capital changes for the same periods, respectively.

First Quarter Segment Overview

Trade Generates Strong Earnings; Record Q1

The Trade segment recorded pretax income of $39 million and adjusted pretax income of $24 million for the quarter compared to pretax income of $4 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Trade benefited from strong elevation margins in its assets, and excellent merchandising results across the portfolio. Its well-positioned premium food and feed ingredients business also generated good margins. All three lines of business exceeded the 2022 first quarter.

Spring planting is just getting started in the Midwest. Commodity prices have moderated from the highs of last spring, but stocks remain relatively low. With the mix of assets and merchandising capabilities across key geographies, Trade is well-positioned for an expected large 2023 harvest. Unfavorable weather conditions could result in production shortfalls and continuing global supply and demand imbalances, which would allow for continued merchandising opportunities and strong elevation margins.

Adjustments to earnings primarily related to insurance recoveries on the late December fire-damaged inventory.

Trade's first quarter adjusted EBITDA was $44 million, more than double first quarter 2022 EBITDA of $21 million.

Renewables Generates Solid Q1 Adjusted Earnings; Takes Impairment Charge on ELEMENT

The Renewables segment reported a pretax loss of $83 million and adjusted pretax income attributable to the company of $6 million in the first quarter, which is comparable to the same period in 2022.

The ELEMENT non-cash impairment charge was $87 million of which $44 million was the company's share.

Ethanol crush margins were weak starting the quarter but rebounded later in the period during the start of the spring maintenance season. Driving demand has also picked up and corn prices have moderated. The merchandising businesses including renewable diesel feedstocks continue to deliver solid results, but were impacted by lower values, partially due to delays in renewable diesel plant startups. Our eastern corn belt production facilities remain well-positioned for corn supply and ethanol margins have strengthened further after the close of the quarter.

Renewables had first quarter adjusted EBITDA of $22 million in 2023, a slight decrease from 2022 first quarter EBITDA of $24 million.

Nutrient & Industrial Ag Businesses Decline; Slow Customer Engagement on Declining Prices

The Nutrient & Industrial segment posted a pretax loss of $10 million, compared to record first quarter income in the prior year of $11 million. Significantly declining market prices continued to keep customers on the sidelines. With strong farmer income and planted acres anticipated to be high, second quarter volumes are expected to improve, but some of the margin decline is not likely to be recovered.

Nutrient & Industrial's first quarter EBITDA was $(1) million compared to 2022 first quarter EBITDA of $19 million.

Income Taxes; Corporate

The company recorded an income tax benefit at an effective rate of 9.1% for the quarter due to the tax treatment of non-controlling interests. We anticipate a full-year adjusted effective rate of approximately 22% - 25%.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Without limitation, these risks include economic, weather and regulatory conditions, competition, the ongoing economic impacts from the war in Ukraine, and the risk factors set forth from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which the financial information and its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that pretax income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss) from continuing operations; adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to the company; adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (or EBITDA); EBITDA from continuing operations; adjusted EBITDA; adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations; and cash from operations before working capital changes provide additional information to investors and others about its operations, allowing an evaluation of underlying operating performance and liquidity and better period-to-period comparability. The above measures are not and should not be considered as alternatives to net income from continuing operations, pretax income from continuing operations or income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations, diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders from continuing operations and cash provided by (used in) operating activities as determined by generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures may be found within this press release and the financial tables provided herein.

Company Description

The Andersons, Inc., named to Forbes list of America's Best Small Companies for 2023 and one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023 by Newsweek®, is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

The Andersons, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)



Three months ended
March 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2023


2022

Sales and merchandising revenues

$ 3,881,238


$ 3,977,954

Cost of sales and merchandising revenues

3,733,227


3,858,419

Gross profit

148,011


119,535

Operating, administrative and general expenses

117,235


101,987

Asset impairment

87,156


Interest expense, net

16,625


10,859

Other income, net

8,004


3,918

Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

(65,001)


10,607

Income tax provision (benefit) from continuing operations

(5,884)


4,103

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

(59,117)


6,504

Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes


(554)

Net income (loss)

(59,117)


5,950

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(44,367)


447

Net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

$     (14,750)


$         5,503





Earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders:




Basic earnings (loss):




Continuing operations

$         (0.44)


$           0.18

Discontinued operations


(0.02)


$         (0.44)


$           0.16

Diluted earnings (loss):




Continuing operations

$         (0.44)


$           0.18

Discontinued operations


(0.02)


$         (0.44)


$           0.16

The Andersons, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)


(in thousands)

March 31, 2023


December 31, 2022


March 31, 2022

Assets






Current assets:






  Cash and cash equivalents

$                     70,853


$                    115,269


$                      36,381

  Accounts receivable, net

1,125,071


1,248,878


1,050,259

  Inventories

1,551,101


1,731,725


1,950,303

  Commodity derivative assets – current

222,036


295,588


769,916

  Current assets held-for-sale


2,871


20,255

  Other current assets

81,407


71,622


113,589

Total current assets

3,050,468


3,465,953


3,940,703

Other assets:






Goodwill

129,342


129,342


129,342

Other intangible assets, net

95,134


100,907


111,055

Right of use assets, net

59,209


61,890


51,821

Other assets held-for-sale



45,264

Other assets, net

89,174


87,175


92,506

Total other assets

372,859


379,314


429,988

Property, plant and equipment, net

678,717


762,729


772,245

Total assets

$                4,102,044


$                 4,607,996


$                 5,142,936







Liabilities and equity






Current liabilities:






  Short-term debt

$                   638,210


$                    272,575


$                 1,449,768

  Trade and other payables

768,872


1,423,633


741,124

  Customer prepayments and deferred revenue

309,546


370,524


384,723

  Commodity derivative liabilities – current

107,983


98,519


216,836

  Current maturities of long-term debt

85,567


110,155


54,158

  Current liabilities held-for-sale



10,200

  Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

202,133


245,916


205,958

Total current liabilities

2,112,311


2,521,322


3,062,767

Long-term lease liabilities

35,727


37,147


31,419

Long-term debt, less current maturities

486,892


492,518


571,181

Deferred income taxes

54,391


64,080


68,437

Other long-term liabilities held-for-sale



14,738

Other long-term liabilities

66,311


63,160


77,173

Total liabilities

2,755,632


3,178,227


3,825,715

Total equity

1,346,412


1,429,769


1,317,221

Total liabilities and equity

$                4,102,044


$                 4,607,996


$                 5,142,936

The Andersons, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)



Three months ended
March 31,

 (in thousands)

2023


2022

Operating Activities




Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$               (59,117)


$                   6,504

Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes


(554)

Net income (loss)

(59,117)


5,950

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash used in operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

32,220


34,377

Bad debt expense, net


1,255

Stock-based compensation expense

2,596


1,818

Deferred federal income tax

(8,051)


(6,947)

Asset impairment

87,156


Other

3,225


3,048

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable

125,113


(215,012)

Inventories

178,010


(136,820)

Commodity derivatives

83,148


(277,761)

Other current and non-current assets

(17,543)


(38,810)

Payables and other current and non-current liabilities

(760,292)


(446,096)

Net cash used in operating activities

(333,535)


(1,074,998)

Investing Activities




Purchases of property, plant and equipment and capitalized software

(25,470)


(20,722)

Purchases of investments


(1,333)

Purchases of Rail assets


(3,186)

Proceeds from sale of Rail assets

2,871


248

Other

2,792


72

Net cash used in investing activities

(19,807)


(24,921)

Financing Activities




Net receipts under short-term lines of credit

363,619


796,209

Proceeds from issuance of short-term debt


350,000

Payments of short-term debt


(200,000)

Payments of long-term debt

(30,251)


(7,566)

Contributions from noncontrolling interest owner


2,450

Distributions to noncontrolling interest owner

(9,980)


(9,980)

Payments of debt issuance costs

(5)


(7,310)

Dividends paid

(6,279)


(6,144)

Proceeds from exercises of stock options


5,024

Common stock repurchased

(1,671)


Value of shares withheld for taxes

(6,616)


(3,319)

Other


393

Net cash provided by financing activities

308,817


919,757

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

109


99

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(44,416)


(180,063)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

115,269


216,444

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$                 70,853


$                 36,381

The Andersons, Inc.
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to The Andersons, Inc.
A non-GAAP financial measure
(unaudited)



Three months ended
March 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2023


2022

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$  (59,117)


$      6,504

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(44,367)


447

Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

(14,750)


6,057

Adjustments:




Transaction related compensation

1,668


Asset Impairment

44,450


Insurance proceeds and receivables

(17,390)


Income tax impact of adjustments1

(7,182)


Total adjusting items, net of tax

21,546


Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

$      6,796


$      6,057





Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders

$       (0.44)


$        0.18





Impact on diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations

$        0.64


$           —

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$        0.20


$        0.18

1

The income tax impact of adjustments is taken at the statutory tax rate of 25%.



Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. reflects reported net income (loss) from continuing operations available to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders after the removal of specified items described above. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share reflects the fully diluted EPS of The Andersons, Inc. after removal of the effect on EPS as reported of specified items described above. Management believes that Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share are useful measures of The Andersons, Inc. performance as they provide investors additional information about the operations of the company allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better comparability to previous periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace or be alternatives to Net income from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders as reported, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or any other measures of operating results under GAAP. Earnings amounts described above have been divided by the company's average number of diluted shares outstanding for each respective period in order to arrive at an adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share amount for each specified item.



The Andersons, Inc.
Segment Data (continued)
(unaudited)












(in thousands)

Trade


Renewables


Nutrient &
Industrial


Other


Total

Three months ended March 31, 2023










Sales and merchandising revenues

$  2,877,780


$       839,516


$         163,942


$           —


$  3,881,238

Gross profit

117,178


15,803


15,030



148,011

Operating, administrative and general expenses

71,980


8,904


24,132


12,219


117,235

Other income, net

5,983


841


846


334


8,004

Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

39,364


(82,513)


(10,438)


(11,414)


(65,001)

Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests


(44,367)




(44,367)

Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1

$       39,364


$       (38,146)


$         (10,438)


$  (11,414)


$     (20,634)

Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from
continuing operations2

(15,722)


44,450




28,728

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1

$       23,642


$           6,304


$         (10,438)


$  (11,414)


$         8,094











Three months ended March 31, 2022










Sales and merchandising revenues

$  3,084,681


$       683,231


$         210,042


$           —


$  3,977,954

Gross profit

67,619


15,191


36,725



119,535

Operating, administrative and general expenses

59,543


7,890


25,325


9,229


101,987

Other income (loss), net

3,780


428


804


(1,094)


3,918

Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

3,669


5,962


10,743


(9,767)


10,607

Income attributable to noncontrolling interests


447




447

Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1

$         3,669


$           5,515


$           10,743


$    (9,767)


$       10,160

1 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales
and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and
long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income.

2 Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table.

The Andersons, Inc.
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA)
A non-GAAP financial measure
(unaudited)


(in thousands)

Trade


Renewables


Nutrient &
Industrial


Other


Total

Three months ended March 31, 2023










Net income (loss)1

$         39,364


$       (82,513)


$       (10,438)


$         (5,530)


$       (59,117)

Interest expense (income)

11,817


3,097


2,182


(471)


16,625

Tax benefit




(5,884)


(5,884)

Depreciation and amortization

8,645


14,472


6,957


2,146


32,220

EBITDA1

59,826


(64,944)


(1,299)


(9,739)


(16,156)

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:










Transaction related compensation

1,668





1,668

Insurance proceeds & receivables

(17,390)





(17,390)

Asset Impairment


87,156




87,156

Total adjusting items

(15,722)


87,156




71,434

Adjusted EBITDA1

$         44,104


$         22,212


$         (1,299)


$         (9,739)


$         55,278











Three months ended March 31, 2022










Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$           3,669


$           5,962


$         10,743


$       (13,870)


$           6,504

Interest expense (income)

8,187


1,767


1,461


(556)


10,859

Tax provision




4,103


4,103

Depreciation and amortization

8,974


16,639


6,579


2,185


34,377

EBITDA from continuing operations

$         20,830


$         24,368


$         18,783


$         (8,138)


$         55,843

1 Amounts for the three months ended March 31, 2023, contain no activity from discontinued operations. As such, references to EBITDA and EBITDA from continuing operations, as well as, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations will yield the same results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

 

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, adjusted for specified items. The company calculates adjusted EBITDA by removing the impact of specified items and adding back the amounts of interest expense, tax expense and depreciation and amortization to net income (loss). Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

The Andersons, Inc.
Trailing Twelve Months of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations
A non-GAAP financial measure
(unaudited)



Three Months Ended,


 Twelve months ended
March 31, 2023

(in thousands)

June 30,
2022


September 30,
2022


December 31,
2022


March 31,
2023


Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$       102,400


$         24,880


$         21,170


$       (59,117)


$                           89,333

Interest expense

16,921


14,982


14,087


16,625


62,615

Tax provision (benefit)

15,753


9,839


9,933


(5,884)


29,641

Depreciation and amortization

33,567


33,322


33,476


32,220


132,585

EBITDA from continuing operations

168,641


83,023


78,666


(16,156)


314,174

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA from continuing operations:










Transaction related compensation expense




1,668


1,668

Inventory damage (related insurance recoveries)



15,993


(17,390)


(1,397)

Asset impairment including equity method investments

4,455



9,000


87,156


100,611

Gain on sale of frac sand assets

(3,762)





(3,762)

Total adjusting items

693



24,993


71,434


97,120

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

$       169,334


$         83,023


$       103,659


$         55,278


$                         411,294












Three Months Ended,


Twelve months ended
March 31, 2022


June 30,
2021


September 30,
2021


December 31,
2021


March 31,
2022


Net income from continuing operations

$         44,024


$         12,290


$         65,473


$           6,504


$                         128,291

Interest expense

10,060


8,799


8,444


10,859


38,162

Tax provision

9,677


4,027


11,163


4,103


28,970

Depreciation and amortization

38,949


42,811


36,797


34,377


152,934

EBITDA from continuing operations

102,710


67,927


121,877


55,843


348,357

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA from continuing operations:










Transaction related compensation expense

274


243


274



791

Gain on sale of a business


(14,619)




(14,619)

Loss from cost method investment


2,784




2,784

Asset impairments



8,321



8,321

Total adjusting items

274


(11,592)


8,595



(2,723)

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

$       102,984


$         56,335


$       130,472


$         55,843


$                         345,634











The Andersons, Inc.
Cash from Operations Before Working Capital Changes
A non-GAAP financial measure
(unaudited)



Three months ended
March 31,

(in thousands)

2023


2022

Cash used in operating activities

$     (333,535)


$  (1,074,998)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities




Accounts receivable

125,113


(215,012)

Inventories

178,010


(136,820)

Commodity derivatives

83,148


(277,761)

Other current and non-current assets

(17,543)


(38,810)

Payables and other current and non-current liabilities

(760,292)


(446,096)

Total changes in operating assets and liabilities

(391,564)


(1,114,499)

Adjusting items impacting cash from operations before working capital changes:




Less: Damaged inventory insurance proceeds and receivables

(17,390)


Cash from operations before working capital changes

$         40,639


$         39,501


Cash from operations before working capital changes is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities before the impact of changes in working capital within the statement of cash flows. The Company calculates cash from operations by eliminating the effect of changes in accounts receivable, inventories, commodity derivatives, other assets, and payables and accrued expenses from the cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Management believes that cash from operations before working capital changes is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Cash from operations before working capital changes is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

