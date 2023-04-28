TOMORROW X TOGETHER ANNOUNCES 2ND JAPANESE STUDIO ALBUM 'SWEET' AVAILABLE ON AUGUST 4

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieving a new career high at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with their 5th EP, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION, and remaining on the chart for 12 consecutive weeks to date, Gen Z's 'it band' TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI) will release their second full-length album in Japanese, SWEET via UMe on August 4, 2023 in the U.S. Pre-order HERE.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER 'Sweet' (PRNewswire)

The album contains a total of 12 tracks, including a Japanese version of "Sugar Rush Ride," ― the original Korean version is featured on their 5th EP, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION ―, other Japanese versions of the group's Korean hits ("0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)," "MOA Diary (Dubaddu Wari Wari)," and "Good Boy Gone Bad" ), and Japanese original songs ("Ring," "Ito," "Hitori no Yoru," plus a new song).

SWEET will be available in three formats: Limited Edition A, CD+Photobook; Limited Edition B, CD+DVD featuring "Sugar Rush Ride [Japanese Ver.]" Music video & Making of Music Video, and Making of Jacket Photo; and Standard Edition, CD only with the first pressing to include one of five randomly selected Selfie Photo cards.

Their latest release, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION marks TOMORROW X TOGETHER's 7th entry into the Billboard 200 and third consecutive entry into the chart's Top 5. The band's debut album, The Dream Chapter: STAR, charted at No. 140; the third EP, minisode1 : Blue Hour, charted at No. 25; the Japanese first studio album, STILL DREAMING, charted at No. 173; the second studio album, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE, charted at No. 5; the Japanese first EP, Chaotic Wonderland, charted at No. 177; and 4th EP, minisode 2: Thursday's Child, charted at No. 4, and the newest EP, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION made its debut at No.1.

Limited Edition A (CD+Photobook)

Hardcover case/digipack

48 pages Photo Book

16 pages Lyrics Booklet

1 Unit Selfie Photo Card [Limited A Ver.] (1 of 5 types, randomly enclosed)

Limited Edition B (CD+DVD)

Hardcover case/digipack

24 pages Photo Book

16 pages Lyrics Booklet

1 Unit Selfie Photo Card [Limited B Ver.] (1 of 5 types, randomly enclosed)

Standard Edition (CD)

Regular jewel case

24 pages Lyrics Booklet

1 Message Card [Standard Ver.]

The first pressing to include 1 Selfie Photo Card [Standard Ver.] (1 of 5 types, randomly enclosed)

About TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TOMORROW X TOGETHER are regarded as K-pop's voice of Gen Z for their musical narratives which focus on the common experiences and emotions of youth across the globe. Debuted in 2019, TOMORROW X TOGETHER—consisting of SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI—have been listed at the top of Billboard's "25 Best K-Pop Songs of 2021: Critics' Picks" with their 2021 release, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE, and the subsequent album The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE was featured on Rolling Stone's "The 50 Best Albums of 2021" as the only album by a Korean act. TOMORROW X TOGETHER's May 2022 release, minisode 2: Thursday's Child, made its debut at No.4 on the Billboard 200 and charted for 14 weeks. In 2022, the band wrapped up their first world tour with 20 shows across 14 cities and became the first K-pop group to perform at LOLLAPALOOZA in Chicago in July 2022. Notably, TOMORROW X TOGETHER have been nominated at prestigious awards such as the American Music Awards and People's Choice Awards, and won at the 2022 MTV EMAs (Best Asia Act) and BandLab NME Awards 2022 (Hero of the Year). The band's newest EP, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION made its debut at the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart. In August 2023, TOMORROW X TOGETHER will become the first K-pop act to headline Chicago's LOLLAPALOOZA festival.

