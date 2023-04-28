MUSIC ICON LIL WAYNE TO RELEASE 'THA CARTER III' DELUXE EDITION VINYL PACKAGE IN CELEBRATION OF 15TH ANNIVERSARY

PRE-ORDER AVAILABLE NOW

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 5x GRAMMY Award-winning music mogul Lil Wayne announces the release of Tha Carter III Deluxe Edition vinyl package on 2LP and 3LP via Young Money Records/Republic Records/UMe. Available for pre-order now, the special edition package celebrates the 15th anniversary of Lil Wayne's 8x platinum, 3x GRAMMY® Award-winning opus and will be on sale June 9th.

The special edition 3LP package comes with a bonus LP of music, including the entirety of the infamous The Leak EP on vinyl for the first time. The package also includes artwork from the New Orleans artist Jay McKay (Art By Jay).

The announcement comes in the midst of Lil Wayne's critically acclaimed, sold-out Welcome to Tha Carter Tour. Wayne kicked off 2023 by receiving the prestigious Global Impact Award at The Recording Academy's Black Music Collective Pre-GRAMMY event. He released the hard-hitting track "Kant Nobody" featuring DMX, produced by Swizz Beatz, as well as delivered explosive verses on Swizz's Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2 with the track "This Sh*t Right Here."

Lil Wayne rewrote the entire game in his image. The five-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multi-platinum rap icon, Young Money Entertainment founder, acclaimed author, pro skater, philanthropist, and history-making superstar continues to leave an indelible tattoo on the culture. He has cemented his legacy forever as "one of the best-selling artists of all time," tallying sales in excess of 100 million records worldwide with 25 million albums and 90 million digital tracks sold in the United States alone. In 2022, Wayne earned his first Diamond certification from the RIAA with his generational smash hit "Lollipop" feat. Static Major. Not to mention, he has garnered 26 BET Awards, 4 Billboard Music Awards, 7 MTV Awards, 4 Soul Train Awards and 8 BMI Awards. Among many milestones, he emerged as "the first artist to surpass Elvis Presley with the most entries on the Billboard Hot 100" and has logged a staggering 183 entries – the 3rd most of all time.

With a discography highlighted by five career spanning #1 debuts beginning with 2008's 8x platinum, 3x GRAMMY® Award-winning opus Tha Carter III and its 6x platinum, 2011 successor Tha Carter IV, he released the latest version of the series - Tha Carter V - in 2018. Not only did it clinch #1 on the Billboard 200, but it also achieved "the second-largest streaming week for an album in history." Every song on the tracklisting charted on the Billboard Hot 100 as he became "the first artist to debut two songs in the top 5." It all bulldozed the way for his thirteenth full-length, Funeral, a year later. Simultaneously, Wayne owns and operates Young Money Entertainment as C.E.O. The company ignited the careers of two of the most successful artists ever—Drake. Nicki Minaj and 14 RIAA- certified platinum recording artist, Tyga. Additionally, Wayne is the co-founder of Young Money APAA Sports; the full-service agency currently represents over 40 athletes and has negotiated over $1 Billion in contracts to date. The committed philanthropist founded The One Family Foundation - a charitable group focused on helping underserved youth.

