FDH Aero Acquires BJG Electronics Group

Acquisition positions FDH Aero as a leading electronics products distributor, with newly added electrical and electronic component capabilities.

COMMERCE, Calif., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FDH Aero ("FDH"), a global provider of supply chain solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, has acquired BJG Electronics Group ("BJG"), a leading provider of interconnect and electromechanical products for the defense, commercial aerospace, and space end-markets.

Mitch Enright, current President of Electro Enterprises, Inc. which was acquired by FDH Aero in July 2022, will be named President of FDH EPG. As a unified division, FDH EPG will offer an industry-leading range of interconnect and electromechanical products and services. (PRNewswire)

Based in Ronkonkoma, NY, and founded in 1979, BJG serves both OEMs and aftermarket-services providers in the aerospace and defense industry. The acquisition of BJG broadens and deepens FDH Aero's role in the aviation and defense supply chains, and will provide both FDH Aero and BJG customers access to a more expansive range of products and services.

"The combination of FDH Aero and BJG enhances our capabilities in aerospace and defense electronics and advances our vision of being the most trusted supply chain partner to our customers and our suppliers," said Scott Tucker, Chief Executive Officer at FDH Aero. "With BJG, FDH Aero can provide an expanded product offering that improves supply chain efficiencies in a market that understands the strategic importance of supply availability and on-time performance."

Following the acquisition of BJG, FDH Aero will establish FDH Aero Electronic Products Group ("FDH EPG" or "EPG"), a division that will focus on supply chain excellence in the electrical and electronic components product category, alongside our industry-leading hardware, chemical and consumable franchises for the aerospace, defense, and space end-markets. Mitch Enright, current President of Electro Enterprises, Inc., which was acquired by FDH in July 2022, will be named President of FDH EPG. As a unified division, FDH EPG will offer an industry-leading range of interconnect and electromechanical products and services.

"The establishment of the Electronic Products Group is a clear indication to our suppliers and customers that FDH Aero will maintain its focus on service, quality, and supply chain excellence," noted Enright. "These efforts will allow us to better serve our customers and supplier partners while continuing to act as an integral piece of the total FDH Aero solution."

Post-closing, BJG's Chairman and CEO Glenn Davidson will transition into an active advisory role to support the integration. Day-to-day operations will continue to be led by the existing BJG team.

"Our BJG team is delighted to be joining with FDH EPG in forming what will be an industry leader focused on service excellence and product expertise. This transaction combines two premier providers of military and aerospace electronic interconnect products," said Davidson. "I look forward to supporting the integration strategy and working closely with Scott, Mitch, and the entire FDH Aero team to continue to execute on our shared strategic vision."

Kirkland & Ellis, Holland & Knight, and Crowell & Moring served as the legal advisors to FDH on the transaction.

Houlihan Lokey served as the exclusive financial advisor to BJG.

FDH Aero is a trusted global supply chain partner for aerospace and defense companies. With more than 55 years of experience, it specializes in c-class components that include hardware, electrical, chemical, and consumable products and services for global OEM and aftermarket customers. FDH is headquartered in Commerce, California, and has operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. Inclusive of the acquisition of BJG, FDH Aero now has locations in 14 countries across the globe, with more than 1,000 best-in-industry employees and over 650,000 square feet of inventory space.

BJG Electronics Group is a value-added distributor and manufacturer of high-reliability electronic components headquartered in Ronkonkoma, New York. The company's six locations in the US are certified to ISO9001:2015 & AS9100:2016 and are committed to delivering consistent, on-time delivery with its deep inventory of assembled and component products. With 32 franchised lines, over 300,000 unique part numbers, and 125,000 square feet of warehouse space, BJG's comprehensive product offering provides standard and engineered solutions supporting harsh environment interconnect and electromechanical requirements. BJG is an approved supplier to the world's leading defense, commercial aviation, and space OEMs. For more information, visit www.bjgelectronics.com.

Based in Boston and San Francisco, Audax Private Equity is a leading middle market investment firm with approximately $16 billion of assets under management, over 185 employees, and 85-plus investment professionals. Since its founding in 1999, the firm has invested in more than 160 platforms and 1,200 add-on acquisitions. Through our disciplined Buy & Build approach, across six core industry verticals, Audax helps portfolio companies execute on organic and inorganic growth initiatives that fuel revenue expansion, optimize operations, and significantly increase equity value.

Audax Private Equity is a part of Audax Group, a leading alternative investment manager with approximately $36 billion of assets under management. For more information, visit AudaxPrivateEquity.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

