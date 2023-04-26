Wendy's Chili with Beans Brings Restaurant Quality Taste to the Comfort of Your Home

Conagra Brands Partners with Wendy's to Extend Famous Chili to Grocery Stores

CHICAGO, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), one of North America's leading branded food companies, and Wendy's® are teaming up to bring Wendy's beloved chili into homes across the country. Satisfy your cravings with a perfectly seasoned and positively irresistible chili that will add excitement to your taste buds, while delivering the flavor you know and love from Wendy's restaurants.

Wendy's Chili with Beans (PRNewswire)

The famous homestyle chili is loaded with 29g of protein per can, savory all-natural* beef, and the perfect mix of peppers, beans, and a rich tomato-based sauce.

"We are thrilled to partner with Wendy's and bring a fan-favorite to homes nationwide," said Juliette van de Walle, prepared chili brand lead at Conagra Brands. "We worked closely with Wendy's culinary team to ensure we brought through the indulgent flavors and delicious ingredients of the Chili that has been a long-time staple on the Wendy's menu."

"Wendy's Chili has been a beloved menu item since our beginnings in 1969," said Carl Loredo, Global Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "We're thrilled about the partnership with Conagra Brands and to have the opportunity to bring our brand's iconic chili flavor to even more fans. When the Wendy's chili craving hits, you now have two delicious ways to get your fix – at retail stores or in our restaurants."

Wendy's Chili with Beans® can be found in the chili section of grocery stores and mass retailers, and at select online retailers starting in Spring 2023. The chili will arrive on store shelves with a suggested retail price of $4.99 per can. Visit WendysChiliAtHome.com to learn more about Wendy's Chili with Beans®.

The Wendy's name, design and logo are registered trademarks of Quality Is Our Recipe, LLC. Used with permission. ©2023 Quality Is Our Recipe, LLC

*No artificial ingredients. Minimally processed

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

About Wendy's

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef**, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising . Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys .

For all media inquiries, please contact:

Caitlin Davy

Conagra Brands

(312) 549 - 5518

Caitlin.Davy@conagra.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.