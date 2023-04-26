GoBolt Announces Carbon Calculator Alongside Partnership with Restoration Platform, veritree

Distance-based Framework will Allow Retailers to More Accurately Report on Scope 3 Emissions and Enable GoBolt to Sequester the Impact of Non-Electric Deliveries

TORONTO , April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoBolt , a technology company on a mission to build the world's largest sustainable, vertically integrated supply chain network, today announces its framework to calculate emissions from non-EV first party deliveries and its formal partnership with veritree .

As a company that puts the environment first, GoBolt has always prioritized the use of electric vehicles for deliveries. In cases where this isn't possible, GoBolt is committed to measuring and sequestering its carbon emissions. Using a distance-based methodology, GoBolt can now provide retailers with a more accurate understanding of their Scope 3 emissions resulting from non-EV deliveries. Then, leveraging veritree, GoBolt will support verified nature restoration projects to sequester those emissions. The veritree platform includes merchant-level dashboards where each of GoBolt's last mile customers can view total trees planted, amounts of carbon sequestered and land reforested, as well as the specific areas in which it's taking place.

"Through a mix of fleet electrification and investment in nature-based solutions, all of GoBolt's first-party last mile deliveries will be carbon neutral," said Mark Ang, Co-founder and CEO of GoBolt. "While our primary focus is fleet electrification, as we've grown our fleet and grappled with infrastructure limitations, we've realized not all deliveries can be electrified as fast as we'd like, which created a need to further reduce the emissions we couldn't avoid. Developing a framework to measure said emissions was the first step. The second step was partnering with a trusted organization like veritree, that shares our passion for protecting the planet. We're looking forward to watching our impact grow, and to our customers being able to see the positive difference their supply chain choices are making in the world."

GoBolt was eager to reduce its carbon footprint with veritree as they are a blockchain-based management system that provides transparency by connecting companies and planting partners. Because of its unique model and use of blockchain technology, veritree provides real-time insights into ground-level efforts and tangible results.

"We believe that nature-based solutions are a critical part of addressing the global climate crisis, and we're proud to work with companies like GoBolt who share our commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship," said Derrick Emsley, CEO of veritree. "We believe that every step we take towards a more sustainable future is a step in the right direction, and we're excited to be taking those steps with GoBolt."

This partnership provides confidence that the impacts of GoBolt's efforts in investing in nature-based solutions are real, measured and verified. Through the companies' work together, veritree ensures the right trees are planted in the right place and the trees, once planted, stay on the ground as intended. veritree has a goal to plant over 1 billion verified trees by 2030, and GoBolt is proud to be part of moving that mission forward.

About GoBolt

Founded in 2017, GoBolt is a technology company building the first sustainable and vertically integrated supply chain network that partners with merchants to deliver a complete end-to-end customer experience. By operating as an extension of each merchant's team, GoBolt provides reliable warehousing, pick and pack, shipping, and last mile delivery. With a growing network of warehouses across North America and a suite of proprietary apps designed and supported by an in-house engineering team, GoBolt unlocks enhanced transparency and control for merchants. The company's focus on customer-centricity is further driven by a deep commitment to sustainability. GoBolt's investment in its electric vehicle fleet and sustainability partnerships is a testament to the company's mission to provide carbon neutral deliveries. For more information, visit GoBolt.com .

About veritree

veritree is a data-driven, restorative platform that connects nature-based solutions with mission-driven companies ready to lead the restorative economy. With on-the-ground monitoring and blockchain verification, veritree improves transparency and trust through data and tools that revitalize ecosystems, strengthen communities, and build climate solutions.

The success behind tentree's planting program, veritree scales consumer-centric programs between planting organizations and corporations around the world. veritree's mission is to restore the planet - planting and verifying one billion trees within the decade. For more information, visit veritree.com .

