Safety 1st Introduces the Turn and Go 360 Rotating All-in-One Convertible Car Seat

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorel Juvenile, a segment of Dorel Industries (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) and the world's largest juvenile products manufacturer, has announced the launch of the Turn and Go 360 Rotating All-in-One Convertible Car Seat and Turn and Go 360 DLX Rotating All-in-One Convertible Car Seat, two new car seats from Safety 1st featuring innovative SafetySwivel™ 360-degree rotational technology that lets parents turn the car seat easily, bringing them face-to-face with their little ones while getting in and out of the car.

With its 360-degree rotating capabilities, parents now have the freedom to choose the side of the car on which to install the Turn and Go car seat and can relish in more uninterrupted connections as they load or unload their most precious cargo for daily outings in the car.

EASY ROTATION: SAFETYSWIVEL™

Both the Safety 1st Turn and Go 360 Rotating All-in-One Convertible Car Seat and Safety 1st Turn and Go 360 DLX Rotating All-in-One Convertible Car Seat feature SafetySwivel™ technology that simplifies the process of getting children in and out of the car each day. Soft locks in the base keep the seat steady when buckling in your child, and a one-hand release makes the seat easy to rotate, easing back strain for parents and allowing for extended moments of connectivity between parent and child.

The Turn-and-Go is built to meet or exceed all federal safety standards and is National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) compliant. The attached connection cord ensures that the base and seat must be used together when installed, following the latest guidance from NHTSA.

INSTALL WITH EASE: SECURETECH™

The Safety 1st Turn and Go 360 Rotating All-in-One Convertible Car Seat and Safety 1st Turn and Go 360 DLX Rotating All-in-One Convertible Car Seat also feature SecureTech™ technology that solves the most common installation problem: loose vehicle-belt tension. In fact, seven out of 10 parents unknowingly have loose vehicle belt tension at installation and SecureTech™, Safety 1st's patent-pending red-to-green visual indicator, shows parents that the car seat belt is tight when the green is showing.

"Our mission at Safety 1st is to help make parenting less complicated, and that really came to life in the development of the Turn and Go," says Cathy Carter, President, Dorel Juvenile Group. "There is a burgeoning market for rotational car seats, and we've really taken our time to develop innovative technologies to help ensure a smoother process each time parents install a car seat or load their child in or out of the car. With SafetySwivel, caregivers know that they can safely rotate the car seat 360 degrees and with SecureTech, they know right away when the seat belt is properly tightened. Our hope is that parents and children both can see and feel the difference immediately upon installation."

Designed to grow with your child, the Safety 1st Turn and Go 360 Rotating All-in-One Convertible Car Seat and Safety 1st Turn and Go 360 DLX Rotating All-in-One Convertible Car Seat accommodate children from infancy to 10 years old, eliminating the need to purchase additional car seats as your child develops—and feature three modes of use: rear facing (five to 40 pounds), forward facing (22 to 65 pounds), and as a belt-positioning booster (40 to 100 pounds).

ADDITIONAL FEATURES YOU'LL LOVE

The Safety 1st Turn and Go 360 DLX Rotating All-in-One Convertible Car Seat features a SecureTech™ magnetic chest clip.

A 10-position headrest and harness allow for easy adjustments to accommodate all growth stages in both car seats.

Five recline options add to your little one's comfort while in the car seat.

Two removable cupholders are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

Plush infant inserts and premium fabrics provide cushioning and support to keep your baby comfortable.

All fabric car seat cushions can be removed and are machine washable and dryer safe.

The Safety 1st Turn and Go 360 car seats meet or exceed all federal safety standards and are National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) compliant.

The Safety 1st Turn and Go 360 Rotating All-in-One Convertible Car Seat is available for purchase at major retailers in the U.S., including Target, Walmart, and other online and in-store retailers, the Safety 1st Turn and Go 360 DLX Rotating All-in-One Convertible Car Seat is available at safety1st.com and Amazon.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating two distinct businesses in juvenile products and home products. Dorel's strength lies in the diversity, innovation, and quality of its products, as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Safety 1st and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as BebeConfort, Cosco, Mother's Choice and Infanti. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$1.6 billion and employs approximately 4,000 people in facilities located in twenty-two countries worldwide.

