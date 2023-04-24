Graybar Achieves Record First Quarter Results

ST. LOUIS, Mo., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, today reported record first quarter results.

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. (PRNewswire)

For the first three months of 2023, Graybar's net sales totaled $2.7 billion, an increase of 12.2 percent compared to the same period last year. Net income attributable to Graybar for the quarter finished at $124.8 million, a 22.1 percent increase from the first quarter of 2022.

"After our record performance in 2022, I am very pleased with our strong start to 2023," said Kathleen M. Mazzarella, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Graybar. "As we navigate changing economic conditions, we remain focused on providing exceptional customer service, investing in our business and pursuing opportunities that will strengthen our position as a leader in supply chain innovation."

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of more than 300 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network, automate and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

Media Contact:

Tim Sommer

(314) 578-7672

timothy.sommer@graybar.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Graybar