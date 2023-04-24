Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Named One of Most Trustworthy Companies in America by Newsweek

(PRNewsfoto/Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Important recognition reinforces Alexandria's longstanding efforts to earn and maintain the trust of its tenants, investors and employees

PASADENA, Calif., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), the first, preeminent, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer of collaborative life science, agtech and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations with an asset base in North America of approximately 75 million SF, has been named one of Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies in America in 2023. This notable award was based on the results of an extensive independent survey compiled in collaboration with the publication's market research partner Statista. Alexandria was one of only six S&P 500 REITs recognized in the real estate and housing category across three main public touchpoints of trust: customer trust, investor trust and employee trust.

Alexandria is deeply focused on fulfilling its mission to advance human health and executing its differentiated business model while also making a positive and lasting impact on society. Renowned author and business strategist Jim Collins has said of the passionate, pioneering and disciplined company, which has grown steadily over nearly three decades, "Alexandria has achieved the three outputs that define a great company: Superior Results, Distinctive Impact, and Lasting Endurance."

"We are honored to be recognized as one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek. This prestigious designation attests to the strength of our one-of-a-kind brand that has earned us the trust of the world's leading life science companies, like Eli Lilly, Bristol Myers Squibb and Moderna, among a world-class tenant base that relies on us to deliver mission-critical Labspace® infrastructure and operational excellence as they advance groundbreaking medical innovations to improve and save lives," said Joel S. Marcus, executive chairman and founder of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. and founder and head of Alexandria Venture Investments. "It also reflects our investors' confidence in our outstanding track record of creating long-term value and our best-in-class team's unwavering commitment to upholding the highest levels of transparency, integrity, excellence and accountability across all facets of our uniquely focused mission-driven company."

Guided by Alexandria's culture of idea meritocracy, mutual respect, diversity, humility, transparency and teamwork, the company has established itself at the vanguard and heart of the life science ecosystem. Its proven ability to cultivate trusted strategic relationships that span decades and cluster markets is a testament to Alexandria's operational excellence in creating and operating world-class campuses known for their inspiring design, vibrant amenities and dynamic environments. With campuses that enable its tenants to be more productive and efficient, and to attract and retain top talent, Alexandria has built an incredibly loyal client base that exceeds an average retention rate of 80% over the past five years.

Alexandria's execution of its multifaceted platform of internal and external growth continues to contribute to the company's superior results and exceptional long-term total stockholder return (TSR). From its IPO in May 1997 through December 31, 2022, Alexandria generated an outstanding TSR of 1,673% (assuming reinvestment of dividends), significantly outperforming major indices over the same period, including the Nasdaq Composite's TSR of 838%, the MSCI U.S. REIT's TSR of 684% and the S&P 500's TSR of 628%. Additionally, the company's premier reporting practices have earned it seven Nareit Investor CARE (Communications and Reporting Excellence) Awards, including six Gold Awards since 2015 — the most Gold awards by any equity REIT — and GRESB "A" disclosure scores for the past five years. These recognitions reflect Alexandria's continued excellence in transparency, quality and efficiency in its reporting to the investment community.

Alexandria also places an extraordinary focus on building loyalty and trusted relationships with its employees — the foundation of its enduring business. The company is proud to provide an industry-leading total rewards package that is meaningful and impactful to its employees and their families. It includes a highly competitive compensation and retirement program, an enhanced wellness program and world-class benefits, which Alexandria employees rated their #1 most valued area in the company's 2022 employee engagement survey. Alexandria's comprehensive offerings support its employees' overall health and well-being, provide them opportunities for training and development and further strengthen its mission-driven, collaborative culture. The dedication of the company and its people to advancing human health and improving the vitality of its communities and society has shaped its highly impactful corporate social responsibility efforts through which it drives forward long-term, scalable solutions to some of the most pressing societal issues to contribute to a healthier, more sustainable and more productive world. Deeply committed to making a distinctive impact, the company has curated eight social responsibility pillars focused on (1) accelerating medical innovation to save lives, (2) harnessing agtech to combat hunger and improve nutrition, (3) supporting our military, our veterans and their families, (4) revolutionizing addiction treatment, (5) building principled leaders through education, (6) approaching homelessness as a healthcare problem, not a housing issue, (7) inspiring future generations with the stories and values of our nation's heroes and (8) prioritizing the mental health crisis.

In connection with its newest social responsibility pillar, Alexandria recently collaborated to advance innovative solutions for the complex and pervasive mental health crisis facing the nation. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, an estimated one in five adults experience mental illness each year, and untreated mental illness represents an annual economic burden of up to $300 billion, primarily related to lost productivity, which understates its total cost to society. In February 2023, Alexandria convened a mission-critical Healthcare Policy Forum on Mental Health in partnership with Patrick Kennedy and The Kennedy Forum. The collaboration brought together top experts in biopharma, medicine, technology, academia, patient advocacy and government with the goal to shape tangible solutions that will help advance innovation, impact policy and address the urgent need to transform the mental healthcare system. Alexandria is also making a meaningful difference through its long-term support of the Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF), which enables the NSF to address the unique physical and mental concerns of the Naval Special Warfare community, including the growing need for new mental health treatments to ensure that our nation's heroes and their families receive the tools they need to thrive.

To learn more about Alexandria's industry-leading and comprehensive ESG initiatives, please visit www.are.com/esg.html.

