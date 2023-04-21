Florentia Village Partners with Star.Bunny.Love Children's Mental Health Care Action to Launch the Sustainable Care Program "To Love, Together"

SHANGHAI, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Italian luxury designer outlet Florentia Village, announced today the launch of the sustainable care program "To Love, Together" in 2023 and firstly joined hands with Star.Bunny.Love Children's Mental Health Care Action to help children with autism. At the same time, with its commitment to corporate social responsibility, Florentia Village will also organize a series of creative events, such as charity markets and autistic children's art exhibitions to raise public awareness of autistic children. Mr. Jacopo De Vena, Managing Director of Florentia Village and RDM Asia, Ms. Serene Tang, Center Director of Florentia Village Shanghai, and Ms. Bonnie Chen, Initiators of the "To Love, Together" program, presented at the launch ceremony of the charity partnership.

Initiated by the model and actress Bonnie Chen in 2011, the Star.Bunny.Love program is an eco-friendly and care initiative that raises funds to help autistic children. Through exhibitions, charity markets, and other activities, Star.Bunny.Love has raised over 1 million RMB to support art therapy programs for autistic children for over a decade.

Autistic children, also known as "children from the stars", are unable to communicate and live like normal children due to their condition. They are absorbed in their own world and disconnected from the others. "As the first cooperation of the annual sustainable public welfare project, we want to help children with needs", said Jacopo De Vena, Managing Director of Florentia Village and RDM Asia, "Furthermore, we will integrate the unique resources of the village as well as customize diverse and creative activities and content for this partner initiative in order to offer enriched recreation and shopping experiences for customers while increasing public awareness of the community and promoting a more positive and a healthier lifestyle. Exciting events, such as autism children's art exhibitions, charity markets and activities, are also forthcoming."

In addition, Florentia Village has also partnered with renowned brands such as AIGLE, ANTEPRIMA, BROOKS BROTHERS, LANE CRAWFORD, MAX MARA, MICHAEL KORS and MLB, as well as the Istituto Marangoni, presented extraordinary themed fashion shows. WANACCESSORY, a London-based brand founded by a Chinese designer -- Ms. Meng Yi Wan, renowned for its daring designs, also made appearances in the fashion shows, adding a unique charm to the event.

Over the years, Florentia Village has worked closely with partners and taken measures to fulfill corporate social responsibility in high standard.

In 2019, Florentia Village introduced sustainable packaging options on its ecommerce platform FVshop.com, to encourage the reusage of existing packaging for online orders. In addition, Florentia Village launched a new initiative involving B2B recycled polyester (rPET) specialist P.E.T. (Plastic Ecological Transformation) in a move to transform plastic bottle waste into textiles for the fashion industry. In 2022, Florentia Village recycled a total of 1,805 kg of plastic bottles. Furthermore, Florentia Village's architectural designs also incorporate sustainability. The roof designs of Florentia Village Chongqing and Florentia Village Shanghai new phase use the same material structure as the National Aquatics Center, Beijing (or the "Water Cube"). A design that balances energy-saving and aesthetics that allows the buildings to let in more natural light, thereby reducing energy consumption and emissions.

The "To Love, Together" is a new initiative for sustainable charity by Florentia Village. In the future, Florentia Village will introduce more initiatives with partners to remain committed to promoting the highest level and standards of corporate social responsibility, thus creating closer connections and interactions between people as well as contributing to the charity's cause.

ABOUT FLORENTIA VILLAGE

Florentia Village is China's renowned Italian designer outlet under the Italian real estate development group, RDM. Florentia Village was first launched in 2011 and currently has a total of seven outlets across Greater China, located in Hong Kong, Tianjin, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Wuhan, Chengdu and Chongqing. The outlets' distinctive Italian architecture recalls Florence, Rome and the Renaissance Age by combining plazas, galleries, fountains and monumental buildings to deliver a one-of-a-kind shopping environment. Florentia Village carries more than 300 renowned brands from Europe, the United States and Asia at a year-round discount of up to 80% off.

Thanks to RDM's extensive network of contacts within the global retail community, the storefronts are leased to the most prestigious luxury fashion brands in the world. To date, Florentia Village has achieved a combined total leasing area of 500,000m2 with 1,200 total shops. In 2022 alone, Florentia Village outlets in China attracted more than 20 million visitors, and that number is projected to increase by 31% in 2023. As the leading international designer outlet in Asia, Florentia Village brings an unparalleled Italian style and shopping experience to the region.

