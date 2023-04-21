DexKo Global Inc. Acquires Horizon Plastics & Engineering, Inc.

NOVI, Mich., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DexKo Global Inc., a global leader in highly engineered trailer running gear, chassis assemblies and related components, announced today that is has completed the acquisition of Horizon Plastics & Engineering, Inc. ("Horizon Plastics") located in Osceola, IN. Horizon Plastics provides plastic injection molded components serving multiple industries.

Horizon Plastics was incorporated in 1983 and current owner, Neil Hassinger joined the business in 1985 to oversee the molding operations. Today, Horizon Plastics operates out of a 15,000+ sq. foot facility employing nearly 20 people.

Horizon Plastics has been a long-term, reliable supplier to Dexter's door and vent manufacturing plant located in Bristol, IN.

"By adding the Horizon Plastics business to the Dexter team, we strengthen our ability to serve customers and improve the flexibility of our business," said Adam Dexter, CEO, Dexter. "We look forward to this new addition and I would like to personally thank Neil Hassinger for his leadership and his contributions over the years at Horizon Plastics."

Neil Hassinger, President of Horizon Plastics commented, "After nearly 30 years of partnering with Dexter, we are very excited to join the DexKo Global team. This combination will expand our current market exposure while also bringing injection molding expertise to Dexter, creating many opportunities for both the employees and the business to grow and succeed. We are looking forward to being part of a world class manufacturer where employee health and safety are a major focus, and we are enthusiastic for what lies ahead."

"The acquisition of Horizon Plastics fits into DexKo's strategy to increase our value and service to our customers. As with previous acquisitions, we will provide a financial and operational foundation that together with DexKo will enable us both to continue to drive our strategic vision," added Fred Bentley, CEO of DexKo Global.

DexKo Global Inc. is the world's leading supplier of advanced chassis technology, chassis assemblies and related components. DexKo Global was founded at the end of 2015 through the combination of DEXTER and AL-KO Vehicle Technology. With its headquarters in Novi, Michigan, the company employs approximately 7,000 associates with 56 production facilities and 95 distribution centers. For more information, please go to www.dexko.com.

